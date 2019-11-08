New releases
Doctor Sleep: Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as he tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use. (C14)
Last Christmas: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. (C14)
Midway: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking. (C14)
Playing with Fire: A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. (C14)
Up There: When a down on his luck journalist finds himself with a less than ideal assignment in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he acquires the help of a local, who he soon discovers possesses the story that could jump start his career. Not rated. (BAY)
ABOMINABLE: After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. Rated PG. (ER)
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Arctic Dogs: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky couriers. To prove himself, he delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor.(C14)
Black and Blue: A rookie police officer has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other officers committing murder. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Countdown: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements. (C14)
The Current War: Rated PG-13 for some disturbing/violent images and thematic elements. (C14)
Jojo Rabbit: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence and language. (BIJ)
Harriet: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated PG-13. (C14)
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14)
Judy: Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. (GAR)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. (C14)
Motherless Brooklyn: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use and violence. (C14)
Parasite: Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. (ST)
Terminator: Dark Fate: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity. (C14)
Zombieland: Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
