New releases
Bad Boys for Life: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Dolittle: A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
Weathering With You: A high-school boy who has run away to Tokyo befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, some violence and language. (C14)
Showing locally
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight and some mild language. (BAY)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Jojo Rabbit: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence and language. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown — from arid deserts to snowy mountains — to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14, ER)
Just Mercy: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. (C14)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14)
Like A Boss: Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle. Rated R for language, crude sexual material and drug use. (C14)
Little Women: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. (C14, BIJ)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14, ST)
Richard Jewell: American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Rated R for language including some sexual references and brief bloody images. (GAR)
Spies in Disguise: When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Rated PG for action, violence and rude humor. (C14)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14)
Underwater: A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and terror and brief strong language. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
