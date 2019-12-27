New releases
Little Women: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. (C14, ST)
Spies in Disguise: When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Rated PG for action, violence and rude humor. (C14)
Uncut Gems: A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. (C14)
Showing locally
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight and some mild language. (C14, ER)
Bombshell: A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Rated R for sexual material and language throughout. (BIJ)
Cats: A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor. (C14)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown — from arid deserts to snowy mountains — to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14, GAR)
Richard Jewell: American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Rated R for language including some sexual references and brief bloody images. (C14)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14, BAY)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.