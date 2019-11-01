New releases
Arctic Dogs: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky couriers. To prove himself, he delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor.(C14)
Harriet: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated PG-13. (C14)
Motherless Brooklyn: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use and violence. (C14)
Terminator: Dark Fate: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Black and Blue: A rookie police officer has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other officers committing murder. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Countdown: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements. (C14)
The Current War: Rated PG-13 for some disturbing/violent images and thematic elements. (C14)
Downton Abbey: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material and language. (C14)
Gemini Man: Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout and brief strong language. (C14)
Give Me Liberty: In this freewheeling comedy, medical transport driver Vic risks his job to shuttle a group of rowdy seniors and a Russian boxer to a funeral, dragging clients like Tracy, a young woman with ALS, along for the ride. Not rated. (BAY)
The Great Alaskan Race: Rated PG for thematic material, brief bloody images, some language and smoking. (C14)
Hustlers: Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity. (GAR)
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14)
Judy: Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. (ER)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. (C14)
Parasite: Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. (ST)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins: Media firebrand Molly Ivins, 6 feet of Texas trouble, took on the “Good Old Boy” corruption wherever she found it. Her razor sharp wit left both sides of the aisle laughing and craving ink in her columns. She knew the Bill of Rights was in peril and said “Polarizing people is a good way to win an election and a good way to wreck a country.” Not rated. (BIJ)
Zombieland: Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY).
and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.