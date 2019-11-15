New releases
Charlie’s Angels: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14, ST)
The Good Liar: Consummate conman Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Rated R for some strong violence, language and brief nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Doctor Sleep: Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a girl with similar powers as he tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use. (C14)
Harriet: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated PG-13. (C14, ER)
Jojo Rabbit: A boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence and language. (C14, BIJ)
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14)
Last Christmas: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? Accepting to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there, and her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. (C14)
The Lighthouse: The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence, disturbing images and some language. (GAR)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora question the complex family ties binding them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. (C14)
Midway: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and sailors who fought it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking. (C14)
Pavarotti: The life and work of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language and a war-related image. (BAY)
Playing with Fire: A crew of rugged firefighters meets their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. (C14)
Terminator: Dark Fate: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly-modified liquid Terminator from the future. Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity. (C14)
Zombieland: Double Tap: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
