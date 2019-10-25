New releases
Black and Blue: A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Countdown: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements. (C14)
The Current War: Director’s Cut: The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Rated PG-13 for some disturbing/violent images and thematic elements. (C14)
The Great Alaskan Race: In 1925’s historic great race of mercy, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska from a deadly epidemic. Rated PG for thematic material, brief bloody images, some language and smoking. (C14)
Jesus Is King: Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service is brought to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. Shot on IMAX cameras, this experience features songs West arranged in the gospel tradition and new music from his forthcoming album “Jesus Is King.” (C14)
Showing locally
Abominable: A magical yeti must return to his family. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. (C14)
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Blinded By the Light: In England in 1987, a teenager from an Asian family learns to live his life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of American rock star Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and language including some ethnic slurs. (GAR)
Downton Abbey: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material and language. (C14)
Gemini Man: An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger clone of himself. Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout and brief strong language. (C14)
Hustlers: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity. (BIJ)
It: Chapter Two: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club has grown up and moved away until a devastating phone call brings them back. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material. (C14)
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14)
Judy: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. (BAY, BIJ, ER)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. (C14)
Official Secrets: The true story of a British whistle blower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Rated R for language. (ST)
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: On Halloween 1968, reclusive Stella and her two friends meet a mysterious drifter, Ramón, and uncover a sinister notebook of stories. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets and brief sexual references. (C14)
Zombieland: Double Tap: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
