New releases
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. (C14)
Zombieland: Double Tap: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. (C14)
Showing locally
Abominable: A magical yeti must return to his family. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. (C14)
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Downton Abbey: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material and language. (C14, ER)
Gemini Man: An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger clone of himself. Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout and brief strong language. (C14)
Hustlers: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity. (C14)
It: Chapter Two: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club has grown up and moved away until a devastating phone call brings them back. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material. (C14)
Jexi: A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life. Rated R for strong/crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and graphic nudity. (C14)
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14, ST)
Judy: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. (BAY, BIJ)
Lucy in the Sky: Astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. Rated R for language and some sexual content. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.