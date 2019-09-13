New releases
The Goldfinch: A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rated R for drug use and language. (C14)
Hustlers: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
After the Wedding: A manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to New York to meet a benefactor. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some strong language. (BIJ)
Angel Has Fallen: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Rated R for violence and language throughout. (C14)
The Art of Racing in the Rain: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Rated PG for thematic material. (BAY)
Booksmart: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking — all involving teens. (ST)
David Crosby: Remember My Name: A documentary portrait of 1960s rocker David Crosby, who has everything but an easy retirement on his mind. Rated R for language, drug material and brief nudity. (BIJ)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. (C14)
The Farewell: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Rated PG for thematic material, brief language and some smoking. (GAR)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language. (C14)
Good Boys: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material and language throughout — all involving tweens. (C14)
It: Chapter Two: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club has grown up and moved away until a devastating phone call brings them back. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material. (C14)
The Lion King: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Maiden: The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. Rated PG for language, thematic elements, some suggestive content and brief smoking images. (BIJ)
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14)
Overcomer: This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike. Rated PG for some thematic elements. (C14)
The Peanut Butter Falcon: Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking. (C14, ER. ST)
Ready or Not: A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Rated R for violence, bloody images, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
