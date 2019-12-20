New releases
Bombshell: A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Rated R for sexual material and language throughout. (BIJ)
Cats: A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor. (C14)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14, BAY)
Showing locally
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight and some mild language. (C14)
Black Christmas: A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking. (C14)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14, ER)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Honey Boy: A young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health. Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual material and drug use. (ST)
Jojo Rabbit: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence and language. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown — from arid deserts to snowy mountains — to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14, GAR)
Midway: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and sailors who fought it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking. (C14)
Richard Jewell: American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Rated R for language including some sexual references and brief bloody images. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
