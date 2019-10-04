New releases
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14)
Showing locally
Abominable: A magical yeti must return to his family. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. (C14)
Ad Astra: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. Rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody images and brief strong language. (C14)
Angel has Fallen: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the president and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Rated R for violence and language throughout. (C14)
Brittany Runs a Marathon: A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. Rated R for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material. (GAR)
Downton Abbey: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material and language. (C14, BAY, ST)
Good Boys: Three sixth-grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material and language throughout — all involving tweens. (C14)
Hustlers: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity. (C14)
It: Chapter Two: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club has grown up and moved away until a devastating phone call brings them back. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material. (C14)
Judy: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. (C14, BIJ)
The Lion King: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril and some thematic elements. (C14, ER)
The Peanut Butter Falcon: Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking. (C14)
Rambo: Last Blood: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language. (C14)
Commented
