New releases
Playmobil: The Movie: Animated feature film inspired by the Playmobil brand toys. Rated PG for action/peril and some language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight and some mild language. (C14, BIJ)
Charlie’s Angels: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Dark Waters: A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some disturbing images and strong language. (C14, ST)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14, GAR)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Honey Boy: A young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health. Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual material and drug use. (C14)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14)
Last Christmas: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? Accepting to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there, and her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. (C14, BAY)
Midway: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and sailors who fought it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking. (C14, ER)
Playing with Fire: A crew of rugged firefighters meets their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. (C14)
Queen and Slim: A couple’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over. Rated R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language and brief drug use. (C14)
21 Bridges: An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Rated R for violence and language throughout. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
