This image provided by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Kristian Bruun, from left, Melanie Scrofano, Andie MacDowell, Henry Czerny, Nicky Guadagni, Adam Brody and Elyse Levesque in the film “Ready or Not.” The film is about a bride who tries to stay alive until dawn on her wedding day as her in-laws hunt her down and try to kill her.