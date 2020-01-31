New releases
Gretel and Hansel: A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Rated PG-13 for disturbing images/thematic content and brief drug material. (C14)
The Rhythm Section: A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Rated R for violence, sexual content, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Showing locally
Bad Boys for Life: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Dolittle: A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
The Gentlemen: A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. (C14)
Jojo Rabbit: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence and language. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown — from arid deserts to snowy mountains — to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Just Mercy: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. (C14, BIJ)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14, ER)
Little Women: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. (C14)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14, ST)
Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14)
Pain and Glory: A film director reflects on the choices he’s made as past and present come crashing down around him. Rated R for drug use, some graphic nudity and language. (BAY)
Parasite: All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. (C14)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14, GAR)
The Turning: A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.