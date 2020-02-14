New releases
Downhill: Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Rated R for language and some sexual material. (C14, BIJ)
Fantasy Island: A horror adaptation of the popular 1970s TV show about a magical island resort. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language. (C14)
The Photograph: A series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present. Rated PG-13 for sexuality and brief strong language. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog: After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. (C14)
Showing locally
Bad Boys for Life: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Birds of Prey: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout and some sexual and drug material. (C14)
Dolittle: A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
The Gentlemen: A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. (C14)
Gretel and Hansel: A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood. Rated PG-13 for disturbing images/thematic content and brief drug material. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Just Mercy: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. (C14)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14, ST)
Little Women: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. (C14)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14, GAR)
Parasite: All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. (C14, BAY, ST)
Spies in Disguise: When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor. (ER)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
