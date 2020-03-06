New releases
Emma: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Rated PG for brief partial nudity. (C14, ST)
Onward: Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements. (C14)
The Way Back: Jack Cunningham was a high school basketball phenom who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption. Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references. (C14)
Showing locally
Bad Boys for Life: Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Birds of Prey: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout and some sexual and drug material. (C14)
The Call of the Wild: A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. (C14, BAY, BIJ, GAR)
Dolittle: A physician discovers he can talk to animals. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
Fantasy Island: A horror adaptation of the popular 1970s TV show about a magical island resort. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language. (C14)
Greed: A satire about the world of the super-rich. Rated R for pervasive language and brief drug use. (C14)
Impractical Jokers: The Movie: A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to redeem three of the four Jokers. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language, some drug references and brief nudity. (C14)
The Invisible Man: When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language. (C14)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14)
Parasite: A poor family, the Kims, cons its way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. Their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. (ER)
Sonic the Hedgehog: After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer helps it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
