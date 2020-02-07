New releases
Birds of Prey: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout and some sexual and drug material. (C14)
Bad Boys for Life: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Bombshell: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Rated R for sexual material and language throughout. (GAR)
Dolittle: A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
The Gentlemen: A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. (C14)
Gretel and Hansel: A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood. Rated PG-13 for disturbing images/thematic content and brief drug material. (C14)
Jojo Rabbit: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence and language. (C14, ST)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Just Mercy: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. (C14, BIJ)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (C14, BIJ, BAY)
Les Misérables: A cop from the provinces moves to Paris to join the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil, discovering an underworld where the tensions between the different groups mark the rhythm. Rated R for language throughout, some disturbing/violent content, and sexual references (BIJ)
Little Women: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. (C14)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14)
Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14)
Pain and Glory: A film director reflects on the choices he’s made as past and present come crashing down around him. Rated R for drug use, some graphic nudity and language. (BAY)
Parasite: All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. (C14, ST)
The Rhythm Section: A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Rated R for violence, sexual content, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14, ER)
The Turning: A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content. (C14)
Uncut Gems: A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
