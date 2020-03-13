New releases
Bloodshot: Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language. (C14)
The Hunt: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen for a very specific purpose — The Hunt. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout. (C14)
I Still Believe: The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
Showing locally
Bad Boys for Life: Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14, GAR)
Birds of Prey: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout and some sexual and drug material. (C14)
The Call of the Wild: A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. (C14, BIJ, ER)
Emma: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Rated PG for brief partial nudity. (C14, ST)
Impractical Jokers: The Movie: A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to redeem three of the four Jokers. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language, some drug references and brief nudity. (C14)
The Invisible Man: When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language. (C14)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14)
Onward: Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog: After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer helps it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. (C14, BAY)
The Way Back: Jack Cunningham was a high school basketball phenom who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption. Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.