The Invisible Man: When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language. (C14)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising: A group of youths, professional superhero wannabes, fight in a world full of people with powerful “gifts.” Deku and his partners from the Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet. Rated PG-13. (C14)
The Assistant: A searing look at a day in the life of an assistant to a powerful executive. As Jane follows her daily routine, she grows increasingly aware of the insidious abuse that threatens every aspect of her position. Rated R for some language. (ST)
Bad Boys for Life: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Birds of Prey: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout and some sexual and drug material. (C14)
Brahms: The Boy II: After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son makes friends with a lifelike doll called Brahms. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images and thematic elements. (C14)
The Call of the Wild: A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. (C14)
Dolittle: A physician discovers he can talk to animals. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. (C14, ER)
Downhill: Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Rated R for language and some sexual material. (C14, BAY)
Fantastic Fungi: A descriptive time-lapse journey about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth that began 3.5 billion years ago. The documentary is not rated. (BIJ)
Fantasy Island: A horror adaptation of the popular 1970s TV show about a magical island resort. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language. (C14)
The Gentlemen: An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. (C14)
Impractical Jokers: The Movie: A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to redeem three of the four Jokers. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language, some drug references and brief nudity. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players have to brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Just Mercy: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. (GAR)
Knives Out: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. (BIJ)
1917: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog: After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer helps it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. (C14)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order again in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. (C14)
Uncut Gems: With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hope of staying afloat and alive. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. (BIJ)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
