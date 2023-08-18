TRAVERSE CITY — West Michigan folk-rock heroes The Crane Wives often jokingly refer to themselves as “The Rain Wives” because they’ve played several big shows amid torrential downpours, including last year’s appearance for the Listening Lawn series in downtown Grand Rapids.
But last weekend, The Crane Wives played a jam-packed, outdoor show in Grand Rapids without a drop of rain anywhere within 50 miles.
The uber-popular Grand Rapids band — guitarist-singers Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury, drummer Dan Rickabus and bassist Ben Zito — reveled in a triumphant, sold-out show in their return to Studio Park’s Listening Lawn, with 600 rabid fans singing along to almost every note from the band’s now-expansive catalog.
The Crane Wives, who’ve been selling out shows across the country as they return to the road this year, rolled out a wide-ranging, 20-song set of harmony-filled treats that ignited a mostly young and devoted crowd of fans who frequently shouted out their love for the band.
“We love you, too,” Petersmark acknowledged at one point.
The rousing, upbeat show came amid what’s shaping up as a milestone year for the band.
With a catalog of songs that range from haunted folk to indie-rock, the quartet has reemerged this year with a summer of regional appearances and a headlining national tour announced for the fall. Their live shows roll out as blazing affairs, stoked by inventive harmonies, an electrifying rhythm section and modern tales of self-reflection.
Northern Michigan fans of the band will get a chance to catch them at Hoxeyville Music Festival in Wellston on Aug. 18 and Earthwork Harvest Gathering outside Lake City on Sept. 15. The band also will join Traverse City’s The Accidentals at the new Fair Ground Festival in Hastings on Aug. 27.
After a couple of quiet years when band members worked on other projects, the reception for their return has been nothing short of overwhelming, with shows across the country already selling out or being bumped to larger-capacity rooms.
Rickabus conceded the band – which released its debut album more than 12 years ago – didn’t anticipate such a robust fan reaction or such brisk ticket sales.
“Absolutely not. We started booking these shows and when you’ve never played a city before, how can you expect them to sell out for the first time? We were at our rehearsal space sitting around watching the numbers come in and just freaking out and being so happy,” he said.
“If this is happening to us, we want to show up in a real way for these folks who made these songs a part of their lives.”
The Crane Wives’ sold-out shows so far include dates in Chicago, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Annapolis, Columbus, Santa Ana, San Francisco and Seattle.
“During the pandemic, we all kind of went through wild ‘life stuff’ and it was during that time that all these people found us and suddenly gave us this huge support,” Rickabus said. “We all only got closer as people during the pandemic. I’m pretty lucky to be working with people I’ve known for years.”
He added that last summer’s rainy Listening Lawn show – when fans stood and cheered through heavy rains – “gave us courage to make it through the winter. That sounds overly poetic, but all these people showing up in the rain to sing our songs was incredible. We’re very excited about the momentum.”
