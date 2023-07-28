Tamarack Music Festival proudly bills itself as the “best tiny festival in the Mitten State.”
Wild Thyme Music Festival revels in “the spirit of wildness.”
The first-year Shagbark Music & Arts Festival boasts an all-Michigan lineup of bands with “pastoral camping” and a “one-of-a-kind festival community.”
Michigan has spawned several smaller music festivals in recent years, often described as “boutique” events or “micro-festivals” that allow fans to get up-close-and-personal with regional bands while enjoying a laid-back atmosphere amid the state’s attractive landscape.
Two of them unfurl this weekend, with more ramping up in August, thus proving the growing popularity of these intimate gatherings.
For the third year, the Wild Thyme Music Festival will take place on Fat Blossom Farm outside Allegan, while the cozy Tamarack Music Festival commemorates its fifth celebration outside Morley.
Grand Rapids vintage country act The Bootstrap Boys will play both of these festivals the same weekend, demonstrating their love for the petite and personal nature of the celebrations.
“It’s a small, intimate festival stuck on a little parcel in the middle of the woods outside of a small town up north. It’s in my hometown of Morley,” frontman Jake Stillson said of the two-day Tamarack event.
“What’s special about it is its super inclusive chill vibe and beautiful scenery and a great lineup. “
Tamarack’s lineup includes more than 20 regional acts performing over two days in an intimate setting on 10 acres just outside Morley in Mecosta County.
The Bootstrap Boys join Ypsilanti “crabgrass” band Black Jake & The Carnies, Grand Rapids folk/country/roots rock band Nicholas James & The Bandwagon, Kalamazoo hip hop cellist Jordan Hamilton, psychedelic rock/jam band Cosmic Knot and West Michigan bluegrass band The Smokin’ Dobroleles among others at the weekend festival.
Tamarack’s popularity has grown every year, so much so that organizer John Harvey said the limited number of $75 tickets available for this annual celebration sold out earlier this month.
After performing Friday afternoon at Tamarack, the Bootstrap Boys are scheduled to play a Saturday set at Fat Blossom Farm.
Wild Thyme’s impressive 2023 lineup of regional performers includes bands covering a wide range of styles: Beth Bombara Band, Metro Soul Band, Cole Hansen & The Heartbeats, Nicholas James & the Bandwagon, Samuel Nalangira Band, Dede Alder, Dunegrass, The Rebel Eves, Mandolissimo, Sallie Bacon & Brian Oberlin, Water Street Wranglers and Deep-Fried Pickle Project.
Described as “a micro-festival” with fewer than 500 attendees, Wild Thyme also offers workshops, arts and crafts vendors and camping on a small family farm, aimed at celebrating “the spirit of wildness, our connection to creativity and the radical act of joyfulness in harmony with the natural world.” The festival is also pet-friendly.
Adult weekend passes are $75 ($20 for teens). Friday passes are $25; Saturday passes are $50, available online at fatblosssom.com/tickets2023.
Shagbark Music & Arts Festival south of Grand Rapids, meanwhile, represents a re-branding of the Cowie Music Festival staged for years on the working farm in southern Kent County. This year’s inaugural event takes place Aug. 3-5 with performances by Full Cord, Desmond Jones, Myron Elkins, Pajamas, Chirp and more than a half-dozen other acts, with a nine-hole disc golf course, kids’ activities and other family-friendly attractions.
The rest of August also boasts the cozy Farm Block Festival and Reunion in the Upper Peninsula, Grateful Bear Campout in Trufant, and Forest Trail Music Festival in Free Soil, as well as other smaller musical celebrations.
As to what fans can expect from The Bootstrap Boys’ weekend festival forays as the band continues to tour behind a new studio album?
“A rowdy good time,” Stillson said.
