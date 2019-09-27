NORTHPORT — It’s almost time to escape the cage and find the way to the streets — the streets of Northport, that is.
Downtown Northport will be closed Saturday for the seventh annual Leelanau UnCaged Music, Art and Food Festival. The free event features 75 artists, 35 musical and dance performances and 17 food vendors, plus local restaurants and shops.
Organizers anticipate more than 7,000 people to take over the streets of Northport — a village of less than 600 — for the festival.
“I think (attendees) are astounded that we can have so much happening in a small, three-block village and at the same time accommodate people with families and the food that feeds them with such a diverse menu,” Leelanau UnCaged Director Sandy Dhuyvetter said.
“I think it’s very different than what people expect,” she said. “That’s really what we’re trying to do — astound people and make them understand that music and art are life.”
UnCaged kicks off at 11:15 a.m. with a water blessing — an activity to honor the surroundings in a spiritual, but not religious way, Dhuyvetter said.
A parade follows and, after that, the five stages will open and the musical, dance and theater acts they house will begin performing.
Performances include the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, native drum and dance; Miriam Pico, a local singer/songwriter; Los Aztecas, tejano music with a modern twist; Swallowtail, traditional celtic; Jim Crockett Trio, northern Michigan folk; The Benzie Playboys, modern cajun dance music; Crystal Bindi Dancers, belly dancing; and more.
There also are activities for children with Kids UnCaged from noon to 4 p.m.
Kids can create their own art suits to wear during a fashion show led by stilt-walkers, meet a “real” mermaid and take part in a treasure hunt.
Everything goes on simultaneously, said Andy Thomas, festival co-founder.
Thomas said he was inspired by American composer and philosopher John Cage and Cage’s Musicircus — a multimedia event where a number of artists perform any number of pieces at the same time, in the same place.
“It was a stunning thing for me,” said Thomas, who attended a Musicircus at Macalester College in 1970.
When he thought about doing a street festival years later, he wanted to combine a bunch of different things, Thomas said.
The original purpose of UnCaged was to bring area residents together after the summer season was over, Thomas said. They chose a time period where there was a high chance for good weather, but long enough after summer events that people had a break and are ready for more, he said.
“People look forward to it,” Thomas said. “It almost instantly became a tradition where people demanded we do this. It’s part of the Northport culture now.”
