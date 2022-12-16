New York City sure looks like a better place to be dating in middle age than anywhere I’ve lived in Michigan.
The Hulu series “Fleishman Is In Trouble” begins with its title character, Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), freshly divorced in his early 40s and for the first time exploring hookup apps. He finds a banquet of carnal entanglements that would probably be more fun if the rest of his life wasn’t falling apart.
He’s a successful doctor in New York’s Upper East Side, which makes him more desirable than he ever was as a bachelor, before he married Rachel (Claire Danes), who became an even more successful Broadway talent broker.
But now Rachel is gone: not just gone from his life but gone-gone, missing, leaving him to raise their two kids as a single parent, which is inconvenient when he forgets to cancel a Tinder date with a woman who arrives at his door in fetish gear.
“Fleishman Is In Trouble” is based on a bestselling 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who also wrote most of the screen version’s eight episodes, which become available on Thursdays through Dec. 29.
In the first half of the series, Toby relives the painful unraveling of his marriage in a frantic search for clues as to Rachel’s whereabouts. Sound fun? “Fleishman” is also set in 2016 in the months preceding the presidential election. Remember all that? Great times.
Yet despite the premise and, well, pretty much everything that happens, the series is a delight: smartly plotted, emotionally affecting, brilliantly acted and stylishly directed.
The early episodes end up being a clever misdirect. We rarely part company with Toby, who seems to have been a humble idealist living in the shadow of his ambitious but shallow and probably unfaithful wife within a class-obsessed social sphere. (As Toby points out, his salary as a respected hepatologist at a prominent Manhattan hospital would make him a rich man anywhere in America besides the 40 square blocks where Rachel insists on living.)
But just when it seems “Fleishman” is going to deliver an entire season from this narrow viewpoint, the perspective shifts, thankfully, in ways that layer and complicate the story.
It’s narrated by Libby (Lizzy Caplan), a college friend, also 40-ish, who re-enters Toby’s life (platonically) after the divorce. At first, it seems odd that a peripheral character would be telling this story, but as her presence expands, it becomes clear that Libby’s fixation on Toby’s failed marriage and Rachel’s disappearance is a distraction from her own stalled career and unfulfilling domestic life.
When “Fleishman” finally gets around to Rachel’s side of the story, we meet a hyper-competent woman who clawed her way to the top of a sexist industry only to find herself vilified for not being happier in motherhood — a stretch of the series whose depiction of postpartum depression is both tender and grueling.
Eventually it seems likely that the show has worked so hard to get us on Toby’s side because that effort was necessary to the task. Eisenberg is great at playing a very specific kind of character, which is the modern equivalent of the Woody Allen type: someone who’s aggressively self-absorbed and never lets you forget how smart he is, yet somehow is irresistible to women.
As the story’s perspective broadens, so does its scope. There’s a lot more going on, it turns out, than just the slow end of an unsatisfying marriage between two difficult and incompatible people.
“Fleishman Is In Trouble” is really about how time unwinds everything. It’s about compromise and regret and how suddenly decades have passed and you wouldn’t know how to explain your life’s trajectory to your younger self. I’d be amazed if we make it to the end without hearing the classic Talking Heads midlife-crisis anthem “Once In a Lifetime.”
So the biggest misdirect is actually the title itself. It isn’t just Fleishman who’s in trouble. It’s all of us.
