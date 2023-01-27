Calling “The Last of Us” the best narrative adaptation of a videogame is a textbook exercise in damning something with faint praise.
Because what is the competition in this category? “The Witcher” on Netflix? “Final Fantasy”? Angelina Jolie’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”? The live-action “Mortal Kombat”? Meh. “Super Mario Brothers”? “Sonic the Hedgehog”? “Resident Evil”? Yeesh.
“The Last of Us,” a future-dystopian series that debuted on HBO earlier this month, is such a superior product that it feels wrong to even call it a video-game adaptation rather than simply a gripping action drama whose basis happens to be a popular Playstation game franchise.
My non-gamer bias is probably showing here. My tastes stopped evolving at the late-1990s Nintendo 64 first-person shooter “Goldeneye 007.” (Because why try to outdo perfection?)
But the heft of HBO’s marketing and branding, plus the coveted Sunday night time slot, indicates the network is aiming beyond however many gamers might have an investment in the show’s fidelity to its source material. “The Last of Us” is 2023’s first big-budgeted watercooler series and probably the first-ever game adaptation aimed at the prestige-TV market.
The early episodes suggest the hype is justified. The series is set in roughly the present day, two decades after society is wiped out by a pandemic infection that turns its victims into ravenous, cannibalistic monsters.
Traveling across a wasteland of infested city ruins and warring factions of survivors, a smuggler, Joel (Pedro Pascal), becomes the caretaker of a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who could hold the key to humanity’s renewal. The journey requires them, video game-style, to run away from and/or shoot at hordes of...well, there isn’t a better word than “zombies.”
The show’s living dead — nicknamed “clickers” for reasons that will become obvious — are overtaken by a cordyceps parasite that transforms human hosts into grotesque yet eerily beautiful fungal mutants while also connecting them into a single hive-mind organism.
Besides that inventive twist, the post-apocalypse bingo card fills up pretty quickly. Armies of undead, check. People who are almost as dangerous as the creatures chasing them, check. Oppressive government regime and corresponding insurgency, check. Sassy teen protagonist, check. Grief-stricken loner thrust into reluctant surrogate fatherhood, check.
Superficially, “The Last of Us” echoes everything from “The Walking Dead” to “The Stand” to “The Mandalorian,” and its premise almost identically resembles “The Passage,” a bestselling vampire fantasy novel that was unsuccessfully adapted into a Fox network drama in 2019.
But in its visual aesthetic and the economy of its storytelling, the series more closely recalls “Children of Men,” the great Alfonso Cuaron sci-fi opus from 2006, which imagined social collapse following a worldwide fertility crisis.
Like that film, “The Last of Us” transcends its genre trappings through the sheer mastery of its execution. (It’s co-created and mostly written by Craig Mazin, who previously helmed the unforgettable HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.”)
Much of the pilot episode occurs in flashback to the early 2000s, when we follow the dawning catastrophe in real time from the narrow viewpoints of Joel and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker). Harrowing action scenes unfold in long takes that often limit our perspective, claustrophobically, to what’s visible through a car windshield.
Once we arrive in the “after” time, the details cohere organically. A basic structural picture emerges from a scene in which a young boy stumbles into Boston’s Quarantine Zone. When guards from FEDRA (a dictatorial post-apocalyptic military unit) scan him as infected, he receives some comforting words and an injection.
A chilling moment later on, when we see his body dropped unceremoniously into a burn pit, tells us more about the rules of this world than any clunky info-dump dialogue or voiceover would have. And as with video games, the bleak production design does as much expository heavy lifting as the script.
It’s possible “The Last of Us” will become a proof of concept for the idea that video games finally can be rich sources for TV storytelling. For the gaming-agnostic among us, it’s just as potent a reminder that watching other people kill zombies is better than having to do it yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.