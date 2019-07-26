It took a while, but I finally thanked my parents for the decision two decades ago that I thought was the greatest tragedy of my adolescence — forbidding me from attending Woodstock ‘99. A simpler time, for sure, when I had the capacity to be upset about not seeing the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Korn from 500 yards away in the middle of a sweltering airfield. But you know what they say about wisdom: it’s wasted on the almost middle-aged.
The Woodstock ‘99 lineup did contain almost every band that rock radio had brainwashed my generation into liking. But of course, the music isn’t why we remember that festival, which took place 20 years ago this week. By the end of its three-day weekend in upstate New York, the 30th-anniversary celebration of the original Woodstock had collapsed into mayhem.
There emerged disturbing accounts of sexual assaults and harassment that reportedly were ignored by festival personnel. Portable toilets overflowed, vendors were vandalized and looted, and violence proliferated. There were hundreds of arrests and thousands of injuries. (My brother, who was old enough to attend, had to get stitches in an overcrowded medical tent after being struck in the head by an airborne Snapple bottle during the Offspring’s set — a late-’90s experience if ever there was one.)
As the music was ending, someone distributed “peace candles,” and much of the festival grounds near Rome, New York, predictably went up in flames. Just like the original Woodstock provided mythic closure to the 1960s, Woodstock ‘99 gave that decade its own symbolic curtain-drop.
Media at the time chose to scapegoat the most convenient of backward-hatted villains: Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock group whose crowd-baiting performance is widely thought to have tipped the festival into outright chaos. But as the music journalist Steven Hyden explains in “Break Stuff,” a new documentary podcast series on Woodstock ‘99 released by the Ringer, blaming a single band is “not an honest attempt to address the mistakes that were made at the festival.”
Limp Bizkit performed a full day before the worst rioting took place. And like any artist at any festival, they basically helicoptered in and out for their set. It wasn’t like Fred Durst and company hung around all weekend, took note of the aggressive vibe and decided to throw a match on it. Their crimes were merely artistic.
A Spin magazine investigation later revealed that festival organizers had cut every imaginable corner while gouging fans for basic amenities like food and water, on top of tickets that already were expensive for the time. Despite harsh physical conditions — no shade, 100-degree heat — counterculture nostalgia for the Woodstock brand was supposed to have cohered into a utopian festival experience, a nice idea that turned out to be no substitute for adequate preparation, infrastructure and security.
Ironically, though, the Woodstock ‘99 disaster helps explain why music festivals prosper today. It showed the industry the opportunity presented by such a large-scale event if it could be done properly. The same year Woodstock ‘99 became “The Day the Music Died” for ‘90s Alternative Nation, the Coachella festival debuted and was received as a well-managed alternative, quickly establishing itself as “the anti-Woodstock” (Los Angeles Times) and “the antidote to Woodstock ‘99’s hangover” (Rolling Stone).
Coachella still thrives, as does Lollapalooza, the ‘90s touring extravaganza that was successfully rebooted as a destination event in Chicago. Music festivals of varying size and subcultural targeting fill the American summer calendar, offering convenient destinations for touring musicians and buffet-like entertainment for fans with enough discretionary income not to notice how thoroughly the Woodstock ideal has been repackaged and monetized. The occasional Fyre Fest-type debacle aside, these events are largely free of toilet catastrophes, flaming projectiles and most kinds of Instagrammable discomfort.
As for Woodstock itself, the stink of failure lingers. Yet another version of the festival is supposedly scheduled for mid-August to mark the original event’s 50th anniversary, but earlier this week, officials in the small town of Vernon, New York, rejected a safety plan required for a permit, just the latest in a string of setbacks. The Woodstock 50 website still lists Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers as headliners, but its promise of “3 days of peace & music” remains the illusion it always has been.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.