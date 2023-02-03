So, do you watch movies and shows with the subtitles on, or are you truly living on the edge?
I joined Team Subtitle back in the 2000s, during the great TV-on-DVD boom. HBO prestige shows such as “Deadwood” and “The Wire” made it almost impossible not to, since their characters spoke in dialects that were indecipherable to anyone unfamiliar with frontier mining camp vernacular or Baltimore street slang (respectively).
Sometime between then and now, I defaulted to using subtitles for almost everything — except live news and sports, where it’s dubiously helpful, and comedy, where it can ruin the jokes. OK, so basically just dramas, but still.
I assumed my gradual embrace of these tools was yet another concession to the aging process, and/or karma for all the times I’ve been in music spaces where I knew I should have been wearing earplugs and instead soared like Icarus directly toward the sun.
But it turns out my premature dependence on captions is neither unique nor even premature. The online tutoring network Preply surveyed 1,200 Americans last year and found 50 percent of viewers watch TV and movies at home with subtitles on more often than not, and that 53 percent use subtitles “more than they used to.”
Similar research last year by Stagetext, a deaf-run captioning organization, found subtitle use differs sharply depending on a viewer’s generation, and that, curiously, there is an inverse relationship between age and the likelihood of watching with subtitles.
A whopping 80 percent of viewers ages 18-24 (Gen Z) said they regularly use titles. Among younger millennials, 64 percent said they used them, compared to 55 percent on either side of the elder-millennial/Gen-X divide. Less than a quarter of viewers 56 and older said they used subtitles, despite experiencing higher rates of hearing loss or deafness.
Actual hearing ability wasn’t even among the most-cited reasons for subtitle use, which, according to the Preply survey, included muddled audio, a tendency to watch things quietly and an interest in learning new languages or understanding unfamiliar accents. That makes sense, considering the abundance of international programming now available on streaming platforms.
Incidentally, it’s worth pointing out that captions and subtitles are not the same thing. Captioning is meant to help the deaf and hearing-impaired, and includes transcribed dialogue and descriptions of other sound elements. Subtitles assume a viewer can hear and function primarily for translation. So technically, subtitles are captions, but captioning encompasses more than the subtitles.
If that distinction seems murky, it’s not the only thing. The biggest viewer complaint, that dialogue is increasingly muddied, is an issue Hollywood readily acknowledges. And somewhat ironically, that problem is a byproduct of advances in film audio technology.
That’s according to a recent video piece by the news site Vox, which explained that the microphones used on TV and movie sets are better than ever at picking up a wide range of sounds. But that can make speech harder to decipher, especially if the sound mix also includes a bombastic score, explosive sound effects, environmental ambience or other immersive aspects.
And when a movie that was crafted for a theatrical sensory experience is viewed at home, the sound is compressed into a narrow audio spectrum and shown on televisions unequipped to optimize it. Even sound that’s designed for home consumption must contend with speakers on TV sets that keep getting flatter and flatter.
A viewer could overcome this barrier by investing in premium home audio, a luxury expense that is more of a hassle, for most of us, than simply turning on the subtitles.
People making shows and movies have known this for long enough that they’re leaning into it. Last year, fans of Netflix’s hit monster show “Stranger Things” quickly noticed that in addition to captioned dialogue, the series’ newest season featured priceless text descriptions of sounds such as “gate pulsating wetly,” “eldritch gurgling” and “tentacles undulating moistly.”
Yuck. That’s the worst way for undulating tentacles to sound, and we can thank our current captioning renaissance for the helpful warning.
