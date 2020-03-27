So ... how’s it going out there?
Are we holding it together?
Are we going to make it?
Is it going to end soon? Ever?
What comes next?
How are YOU doing? What is your lockdown scenario? House full of kids that you’ve given up on productively corralling? Just you and a partner, slowly driving each other nuts? All alone, watching the shadows move across the floor as your pets get sick of you being home all the time?
If you’re like me and you’ve recently learned that the official term for your regular lifestyle is “quarantine,” was it at least fun for a couple of days? Did you start some rainy-day creative projects that have languished in the back of your mind? Get some aspirational exercise? Make a dent in that beer cellar? Set out to maximize the opportunity of free time, only to sink eventually into a despondent stasis?
Have you read lists of recommended streaming programming on HBO Go, Hulu, Disney+, etc.? By now, when Netflix does that weird thing where it “checks in” on you, are you kind of grateful that someone seems interested? When you watch movies and shows, does it seem like they’re from a whole different era, before anyone had heard of social distancing?
Are you still healthy? Have you forgotten what day it is?
Are you lucky enough to still have a job? If so, have you tried telecommuting and wondered why you’d ever daydreamed about working from home? Do you now have a weirdly intimate understanding of your coworkers’ morning routines, decorating sensibilities and hoodie collections?
What happens when you close the laptop and check your phone for the 100th time today to discover, yep, that always-worsening news scroll is still unrelentingly bad? Do you keep thinking you’ll see a headline about how we’ve turned a corner, only to find another story about the exponentially escalating death toll?
You’ve probably read books or seen movies about the end of the world, haven’t you?
Do any of them include this part, the weird in-between where a lot of the world we know is still accessible and in the same shape and everyday needs are still mostly addressable? Or do they skip right to what we imagine is over some horizon, after the utilities and internet and organs of public safety no longer exist and we’re all truly on our own?
Or maybe I’m getting ahead of myself? Will we pull out of this in a couple of months, or sooner, with the collective knowledge that we’ve lived through an extraordinary period of human history, one that will define us, together?
You understand that word, right? Together? Do you see how we’re all only as safe as the most vulnerable person in our midst? Only as healthy as the sickest? Do you look at empty store shelves and wonder what happened to the magical “free market” we hear so much about? Do you read about the snowballing cases and dwindling hospital supplies and wonder how the government could so broadly fail at its most essential task, which is to protect its people, whose lives it seems willing to trade for a more robust stock market?
Have you been inspired, though, by the kindnesses you’ve witnessed or participated in? The way communities have joined in support — financially or at least morally — for our neighbors whose livelihoods have disappeared in a puff of smoke?
Have you contributed a few bucks to watch a live-streamed performance by a local musician, to support the staff of a locally owned restaurant that’s now shuttered, to donate improvised medical supplies to the professionals on the front lines? Joined an online group to get help to people who need meals and groceries? Called or connected with friends and family you don’t talk to enough, or haven’t seen in years? Are you erring on the side of caution and staying home? Do you realize that if nothing is going to save us, then we have to save each other?
But do you cling to these hopeful glimmers as you wonder: has the truly scary part happened already, or has it only just started?
