The comeback narrative for Arcade Fire has a dubious premise, which is that the Canadian indie-rock ensemble was even cool to begin with.
That’s not a criticism, since coolness has never been the point. The band emerged in the mid-aughts with a style of cathartic, bombastic rock that prioritized earnestness over the detached hipness of alt-rock and early-millennium garage-rock revivalism, leading a branch of indie music full of large bands wielding unconventional instruments and belting choruses to the rafters.
Arcade Fire’s first album, “Funeral,” sounds as miraculous today as it did in 2004, a rousing and piercing tribute to the anxieties of early adulthood that remains one of the finest debut records ever released.
Its underrated 2007 follow-up, “Neon Bible,” has aged well as a document of late Bush-era cultural unease. “The Suburbs,” their sprawling concept album from 2010, was a surprise album-of-the-year Grammy Award winner and, in retrospect, probably the band’s creative peak.
Arcade Fire spent the rest of the 2010s following the “U2 in the 1990s” blueprint, which requires a long-running band to aim ever bigger, overestimate its reach, alienate the original fan base, dabble in electronics, embrace high-concept irony, execute trollish album rollouts and awkwardly attempt to balance self-importance with humor.
All of that is just fine if the songs are good. But 2013’s divisive “Reflektor” and 2017’s widely panned “Everything Now” — a cringey, disco-tinged treatise on digital capitalism — instigated the type of backlash that inevitably precedes the “back-to-basics” album they have now released.
“WE,” Arcade Fire’s sixth full-length and first in five years, appeared last week as an obvious and intermittently successful attempt at a reset. Sounding as if it was written for summer festival stages, the record often does its job of reminding us why we liked Arcade Fire in the first place, but just as often demonstrates how difficult it is for a band to keep its spark across multiple decades.
Eight of the album’s 10 tracks contain Roman numerals in their titles, which is seldom a good sign. However, the opening pair, “Age of Anxiety I” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole),” neatly conjoin the band’s recent competing impulses: the slow builds to epic crescendos, the pulsing club beats, the lyrics about…the internet, I guess?
The momentum of those tracks comes to a screeching halt, however, during “End of the Empire I-IV” a nine-minute sequence of tracks that peaks with frontman Win Butler and his wife and songwriter partner Regine Chassagne somberly dueting on a refrain of “I unsubscribe,” which probably felt momentous when written but in execution is unconvincing.
Plenty of great art examines the personal and social effects of digital media overconsumption, but coming from a band of formalists like Arcade Fire, it mostly sounds like Gen X-ers complaining about the kids today and their technology.
The record’s far superior second half delivers two bangers, “Lightning I & II” and “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” both of which the band performed last weekend on “Saturday Night Live.” These songs capably evoke the full might of a band whose live shows can still be a revelatory experience, even if, this many years in, the effort it takes to achieve what once seemed effortless is now painfully visible.
I saw Arcade Fire at the Magic Stick in Detroit in 2004. “Funeral” had just been released, the hype had become overwhelming, and the place was packed. They opened with “Rebellion (Lies)” and closed with “Wake Up,” both now recognized as classics, and the crowd convulsed with a communal understanding that something special and sincere was happening, even if there was nothing cool about it.
That was a long time ago, before our bodies got bigger and our hearts got torn up, as the line in “Wake Up” goes. But two decades of frustrating creative moves and, now, the predictable bid for redemption cannot erase that perfect night, and many more that followed, when Arcade Fire played as if their lives depended on it, because back then they actually did.
