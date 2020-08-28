The most popular song in America is “WAP” by the rappers Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion, and it’s going to be difficult to discuss here. But what the heck.
“WAP” is an acronym that stands for something unprintable in a newspaper. The subject matter also requires some finesse. Suffice it to say they talk about S-E-X, specifically women’s pleasure, in wildly, hilariously explicit terms, with eye-popping metaphors about snakes, Mack trucks, macaroni, mops, raincoats and lots and lots of ... moisture.
How great is this song, though? Built over a sleazy club sample, it’s an exhilarating burst of sex positivity — filthy and assertive, it blazed into the world as if to defibrillate a population that had forgotten all about freaky, transgressive fun. You should see the video ... if you’re over 18, that is.
When “WAP” appeared two weeks ago, it immediately topped the Billboard singles chart and became the most-streamed song ever in a debut week. It’s unofficially the song of the summer in a season desperate for some kind of unifying cultural moment. And again, wow, that video. (18-plus only.)
Not all of the attention is positive, of course. “WAP” quickly became a target because of its lyrics. A pair of Republican political candidates in California assailed the song and video in public statements, noting Cardi B.’s support for Bernie Sanders.
The conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro had a video segment go viral last week after he read some of the lyrics on his show with an incredulousness that suggested personal unfamiliarity with the situation “WAP” describes. Medical experts have countered that the artists are actually promoting a robust expression of sexual health. (Really, just Google it — again, please, only if you’re over 18.)
So, depending on how we define “uproar” in 2020, “WAP” seems to have joined the noble lineage of pop songs to have caused minor moral panics. (Cue the “Simpsons” clip of Helen Lovejoy shrieking, “Won’t somebody think of the children?!”)
Generation after generation, scandalous songs appear and threaten to unravel the social fabric. A short list: Elvis Presley’s gyrating hips in “Hound Dog.” The indecipherably suggestive lyrics in “Louie, Louie.” The supposedly satanic messages embedded in Black Sabbath records. The misogyny of gangsta rap. The terror on my mom’s face when reading the lyrics to Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” after finding my poorly hidden copy of “The Downward Spiral.” And so on.
Probably the most famous music-related moral crusade is still the Parents Music Resource Council, formed in the 1980s and led by Tipper Gore, whose main accomplishment was creating the parental advisory sticker affixed to music it deemed objectionable.
It also published a list of songs known as the Filthy 15. These included “Darling Nikki” by Prince, which is way filthy, and since it’s early Prince, way awesome. The group also listed Madonna’s “Dress You Up” (not even remotely her dirtiest song), a bunch of heavy metal and, oddly, Cyndi Lauper’s “She Bop,” which I guess was dirty, but by that standard, isn’t like 70 percent of all pop music?
No campaign against “offensive” music has ever accomplished anything besides bringing extra publicity to the songs in question. Among the PMRC’s targets were artists like W.A.S.P., Vanity, Venom and the Mary Jane Girls, who got more mainstream exposure from their appearance in the culture-war crosshairs than they would have otherwise. 2 Live Crew would be footnotes in rap history if not for the media outrage that turned them into free-speech icons.
Anyhow, the world didn’t end back then, and it won’t now, either. But the idea that music can still ruffle feathers is actually kind of refreshing in 2020. By all means, let’s argue about whether a song is inappropriate for children (“WAP” absolutely is) instead of, for example, whether you should wear a mask out of caution and respect for neighbors (you absolutely should).
