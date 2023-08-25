Say this for “Rich Men North of Richmond,” the out-of-nowhere country hit by the previously unknown Virginia singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony: It’s better than Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.” Faint praise, I realize.
Anthony’s song appeared on YouTube two weeks ago and quickly attracted millions of views and enough streams across digital platforms to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It has supplanted “Small Town” as both the top iTunes track and the hot-button talking point of this cursed summer.
The songs have little in common musically or as viral phenomena. “Small Town” is a slick product of the Nashville pop-country machine, released by a brand-name artist with the force of an entire industry behind him. “Rich Men” sounds like true organic outsider art, a folky tirade delivered in a booming, raspy voice that sounds older than the Appalachians themselves.
What they share, however, are reactionary politics that were quickly assimilated into our never-ending culture wars.
Much of “Rich Men” is boilerplate fist-shaking at The Man. Anthony sings of hardworking miners and of “sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day, overtime hours for bulls--t pay.” And even when he does get paid, his “dollar ain’t s--t and it’s taxed to no end.”
The lyrics don’t say so explicitly, but the main villains here are probably politicians, since Washington, D.C. is directly north of Richmond. But that’s not the only group Anthony attacks.
A controversial line refers to “the obese milkin’ welfare.” He continues: “If you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds, taxes ought not to pay for your bags of Fudge Rounds.”
First of all, rude. Fudge Rounds are the best. Secondly, going after people on welfare might have made Anthony an instant conservative folk hero, but as is often the case with right-wing populism, the logic doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.
Welfare has always been an easy target, because it’s such a visible use of federal tax revenue. And the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (commonly known as food stamps), is subject to misuse and fraud, like every system that has ever existed.
And perhaps that’s the case with the person buying sugary snacks instead of vegetables. But it’s also possible they didn’t have a choice.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that about 13 percent of Americans live in low-income areas, of which about half are confined to what are called food deserts — neighborhoods with limited access to healthy groceries.
So yes, a person whose closest option is a liquor store will probably eat more Little Debbie products than a suburbanite who lives two minutes from a Trader Joe’s.
But despite endless high-horse moralizing about who deserves welfare and how that money gets spent, it is immaterial to the economy whether somebody buys Fudge Rounds (yum!) or creamed corn (yuck!).
That’s because food assistance is an extremely effective financial stimulant, since the money gets spent quickly. Studies suggest every SNAP dollar generates between $1.65 and $1.85 in economic activity, which means the program more than pays for itself.
The average return on corporate tax cuts, however, is only about 32 cents per dollar, according to Moody’s Analytics. I can see where it would be hard to write a country lyric about that, but “Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of Fudge Rounds” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, either.
An unfortunate irony of “Rich Men” is that it’s doing the other side’s work for them, vilifying the victims of inequality rather than the people who have taken more of our money via tax breaks, wage stagnation and corporate deregulation than welfare ever will.
Somewhere a plutocrat is lighting a cigar and cackling in delight that America’s new favorite song is a supposed working-class anthem that will keep factions of the non-wealthy at each other’s throats and distracted while he accrues more money and power.
But the laughter is nervous, because he also understands that if the rest of us could put aside our differences and work together, the “Rich Men North of Richmond,” and everywhere else, would stand no chance.
