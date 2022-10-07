Popular culture churns out vampire stories so often that they never get a chance to go out of style.
So “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire,” a lavish prestige-TV adaptation of the book series that inspired a beloved 1990s film, is an easy bet — safer, surely, than walking through New Orleans’ red-light district past midnight.
The format is familiar: Our undead interviewee, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson, Grey Worm from “Game of Thrones”), is a 100-year-old vampire who recounts the story of his life — and post-life — to the modern journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).
Early on, the series, which premiered on AMC last Sunday, unfolds in flashbacks to Louis’ life as a successful entrepreneur in the New Orleans vice trade, where he falls under the gaze of the French vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). The two quickly begin an affair that leads to Louis’ gory conversion at the end of Lestat’s fangs.
This “Interview With the Vampire” quickly becomes a timely take on a dusty title, centering a Black character in the early 20th-century American south and delivering an explicitly queer reading of a text that was ambiguously homoerotic. It also is an astute meditation on family, chosen or otherwise, as Louis loses own and essentially builds a new unit.
The series thus far is stylish, sexy and provocative, but sadly it adds nothing of significance to vampire lore — which as an avid consumer of this subgenre is the only reason I ever tune in. They are, as always, alluring creatures of the night, supernaturally powerful and blessed with the “dark gift” of immortality. Sunlight? Stay away. Necks? Must bite. Same old, same old.
To make vampires interesting, it turns out, you just need to put them on a spaceship.
I’ll explain. The day “Interview With the Vampire” debuted on AMC, I happened to finish reading Peter Watts’ acclaimed 2006 sci-fi novel “Blindsight,” which has replaced Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot” as the most unsettling work of vampire fiction on my shelf.
Watts’ story mostly concerns a near-future space expedition to investigate a signal from the cosmos that appears to be humanity’s first detection of extraterrestrial life. Aboard the spacecraft Theseus, a crew of standard-issue misfits happens to be captained by a vampire, which in the world of the book is something that matter-of-factly exists.
Watts somehow makes this terrible elevator pitch — “vampires in space!” — sound convincing, by considering vampires in vaguely detached prose through the cold lens of biological plausibility, an angle rarely pursued by genre storytellers.
In the novel’s world, vampires were discovered to have existed historically as a short-lived hominid subspecies that went extinct, along with neanderthals, around the ascent of homo sapiens.
Homo sapiens vampiris, Watts writes, had sharper senses, lived longer and were physically stronger than their human counterparts, but had a genetic deficiency that required them to prey on other human ancestors to survive.
Since pre-agricultural homo sapiens were a slow-breeding food source for a higher predator, vampires’ nutritional needs proved maladaptive on a long timeline. Plus, a related gene anomaly caused epileptic seizures at the sight of intersecting horizontal and vertical lines — nicknamed the “Crucifix glitch” — which meant vampires went the way of the dodo once humans deployed Euclidean geometry.
But not before lodging themselves in the imaginations of countless cultures, hence the creature’s persistence in folklore. They appear in “Blindsight” because, sure enough, modern geneticists later resurrected the species, which like any bright idea in sci-fi, works out just swimmingly.
“Blindsight” is a polarizing book among sci-fi fans, many of whom — at least judging by Reddit discourse — balk at the inclusion of a stock horror trope in what is otherwise a credible work of hard (i.e. “realistic”) near-future science fiction.
But the vampire in “Blindsight,” Sarasti, remains a peripheral, haunting presence for most of the book, and vampires themselves are woven into a larger point about human consciousness that set the permanent college-sophomore part of my mind on fire.
There are good reasons to stick with “Interview With the Vampire” as a pre-Halloween treat, but for a truly original take on the subject, your brain may need to leave the solar system.
