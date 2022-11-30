Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, assumed control of the social media company about a month ago and declared: "Comedy is now legal on Twitter."
Good thing, because then we all got to enjoy the video of Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and Space-X, carrying a kitchen sink into his office, along with the message, "Let that sink in." Get it? What a time to be alive.
Throughout the chaos of his takeover, Musk has branded himself a free-speech crusader, eager to remove perceived constraints from a platform that operates as a "common digital town square" (his words), where much of the world's discourse unfolds.
He has made a show of reinstating prominent banned users (such as Donald Trump and Kanye West) and giving amnesty to others suspended for hate speech, harassment or spreading mis- or disinformation. As advertisers have fled, he's accused brands of "trying to destroy free speech in America."
Musk is reacting to a narrative that presumes Twitter, and social media generally, is biased toward center-left, socially liberal orthodoxy, from which the slightest deviation threatens any right-leaning free-thinker with censorship and banishment.
But despite the suspensions of some high-profile conservative accounts, this premise is simply wrong. In fact, precisely the reverse is true.
A metaphor you hear all the time in debates about free speech is the “marketplace of ideas” — a theoretical space where all facts, information, opinions and falsehoods compete, and where only the best and most accurate ideas remain standing.
And that's maybe what would happen if all information was presented on a neutral platform, But that’s not what Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc., really are.
These companies primarily make money using algorithmic feeds, which deliver content to every user based on their past engagement with the platform, then measure user behavior in order to target advertising more profitably.
Twitter presented research in 2021 showing its algorithm was more likely to amplify tweets from political figures on the right than on the left. Similarly, right-leaning news organizations received more amplification than left-leaning outlets.
We also know social media spreads incorrect information more widely and quickly than accurate information. A 2018 study by scholars at MIT found false news stories on Twitter (as judged by multiple fact-checking organizations) were 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than stories from legitimate news sources.
The study also found that real stories took about six times longer to reach a significant audience than fake ones. That higher rate of engagement makes the fake content more profitable for the company.
Even though misinformation (which is unintentionally wrong) and disinformation (which is wrong on purpose) might not be inherently political, the way it circulates surely is.
Studies since the 2016 election — from Ohio State University, Cambridge University, Oxford University and several other institutions — have shown conservative-leaning users are far likelier to tweet and retweet false content than moderate or liberal users are.
Twitter itself, then, is not biased against conservatives, it’s just that, structurally, the platform encourages the production of fake content, which is far more likely to be consumed, believed and shared by conservative users.
As a result, Twitter users who identify as Republicans do get suspended or banned from the platform more often than Democrats — by a four-to-one margin following the 2020 election, according to a different team from MIT.
But those researchers found no evidence Twitter had censored political content, but instead had suspended the users for violating rules against posting fake stories (and in Trump’s case, incitement). Or, at least what used to be rules; as of earlier this week, Twitter had stopped enforcing its guidelines on COVID misinformation.
A free-speech absolutist might argue that the “marketplace of ideas” ought to accommodate that misinformation, and that those rules shouldn’t exist at all. And maybe that’s true — again, in theory.
In its current state, however, that marketplace resembles what economists would probably call a market failure. To fix it, Musk and whatever engineers he hasn’t fired would need to create a fair playing field that doesn’t actively incentivize the creation of garbage.
Until that happens, at least there's plenty of comedy to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.