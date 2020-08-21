Here’s a movie scene I think about a lot. It’s right before the climax of “Twister,” the 1996 disaster film directed by Jan De Bont. The stars are Bill Paxton (RIP) and Helen Hunt, playing storm-chasing scientists who are also estranged partners about to finalize a divorce, but who happen to reconnect on the day of the worst tornado outbreak in U.S. history. You know, typical marriage scenario.
So they’re running from, like, the biggest tornado ever, which follows them through a cornfield and into the first barn they can find.
They look up to discover a whole room full of frightening tools that look more like something out of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” than normal farm equipment.
“Who ARE these people?” says Jo, Hunt’s character. They decide to take their chances outside with the tornado.
You know what happens next — they strap themselves to a pipe and get sucked into the vortex of an F-5 tornado, otherwise known as the Finger of God.
They survive, their science stuff succeeds, they kiss, and their ragtag team of tornado chasers is back together, just like old times.
Roll credits.
Wait though, can we talk about the murder barn? Should they maybe see what the deal is with that?
No? OK.
There should be no reason, in 2020, to discuss “Twister,” particularly since we’re a year away from its 25th anniversary, which would kind of be an excuse to talk about it?
But the movie, as Wired magazine noted last month, is having a bit of a moment. There’s talk of a reboot, and despite having left Netflix at the end of July, outlets like Esquire and Vulture in recent weeks have praised it as an ideal piece of dumb, escapist entertainment in a dreadful summer with almost no major movie releases, and I heartily agree.
This movie rules. Just look at the characters. They have names like Dusty and Bubba and are all played by recognizable “that guy” actors. One of them, Rabbit (Alan Ruck), specializes in maps — like, the paper ones. He finds the obscure country roads that get the team where it needs to be, which is close to all the tornadoes.
Often, while pursuing said tornadoes, our heroes cross paths with a villainous team of rival storm chasers, led by the dastardly Cary Elwes, who is “in it for the money, not the science.” That’s right, evil, greedy tornado chasers!
The 1990s were a golden age for big-budget disaster movies, and “Twister” remains one of the best. In the second half of the ‘90s, these films were so popular that we had years with competing blockbusters about the same kind of disaster — “Dante’s Peak” and “Volcano” in 1997 were both about, well, volcanoes.
The following year, humanity battled outer-space projectiles in both “Armageddon” (asteroid) and “Deep Impact” (comet).
For sentient threats from space, there is no point in trying to outdo “Independence Day,” from 1996.
And who could forget “Titanic” (iceberg, ‘97), “Hard Rain” (‘98, flood), “Daylight” (‘96, tunnel collapse), “Deep Blue Sea” (‘99, sharks) or “Executive Decision” (‘97, hijacking)?
Mainstream movies from this period — with the notable exception of “Outbreak” (‘95, pandemic) — feel uniquely suited for 2020 comfort viewing.
The special effects still pretty much hold up, and the casts are way better than they need to be. “Twister,” for instance, features a supporting turn by Philip Seymour Hoffman (RIP), who creates an indelible character out of almost nothing.
This was right before the dawn of superhero blockbusters and franchise reboots, before the top-grossing movies every year were mostly sequels and remakes.
Perhaps more notably, this period immediately preceded 9/11, after which popular entertainment became more noticeably entwined with politics and when escapism at the movies was still the point.
And with most of 2020’s big releases pushed back, I’d rather watch “Twister” than just about anything else, especially when the rest of life in America in this garbage summer feels like being trapped inside a rural death barn.
