The new Pixar film “Turning Red” breaks all sorts of ground before the giant red panda even shows up.
Debuting last week on the Disney+ streaming platform, it’s the first film from the digital animation studio directed entirely by a woman (Domee Shi, in her debut feature-length project). It’s the first to center the experiences of Asian immigrants and one of the first whose lead cast is almost entirely female. And it’s definitely the first Pixar movie to address menstruation. Kind of, anyway.
The perky middle-schooler Meilin Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang) lives with her Chinese-Canadian parents in Toronto, where the ordinary challenges of tween-dom are magnified by her overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh). One day, Mei looks in the mirror and cries out, “I’m a monster!” Ming rushes forth with an armful of sanitary products and asks, “Has the red peony blossomed?”
But alas, it is not her period — she’s merely turned into a bear. We discover that as girls in her family reach the precipice of womanhood, because of some ancestral mysticism, they will manifest any intense feeling by transforming into a red panda. And since every feeling at that age is intense, the already confusing specter of young adulthood becomes even more daunting and heightened.
On paper, the story might not seem all that inventive. It’s the third consecutive Pixar film (after “Soul” and “Luca”) and approximately the 600th Disney movie in which a human transforms into an animal. It’s not even the first Pixar movie specifically about women becoming bears (see: “Brave,” 2012). Nor is it unique in summoning character stand-ins for a youngster’s emotions (“Inside Out,” 2015). And Netflix’s gross-out animated series “Big Mouth” has already given us monsters guiding kids through puberty.
Still, its roster of endearing new characters and its affectionate cultural specificity make “Turning Red” an unusually fresh-feeling recent outing for Pixar, which still consistently innovates even if it doesn’t crank out revelatory classics as reliably as during its renaissance in the early 2000s.
Incidentally, Shi sets “Turning Red” in that period, which supplies ample material for gags about the pre-ubiquitous internet, “Total Request Live”-era teen pop and digital Tamagotchi pets. (Watching a filmmaker’s nostalgic fondness for pop-culture ephemera I was too old to appreciate the first time is a dissociative experience I suppose I’d better get used to.)
- Fittingly, Mei and her trio of BFFs are obsessed with a very 2002-sounding boy band called 4Town — which, in a hilarious running joke, inexplicably has five members. The band’s long-awaited Toronto stadium show coincides with a lunar ritual that would break Mei’s generational anamorphic curse. (If the 4Town songs seem a little too good for the background of a non-musical Disney movie, it’s because they’re written by Billie Eilish and her brother/producer, Finneas.)
“Turning Red” succeeds by treating the insecurities, passions and pitfalls of Mei’s contemporary girlhood with the same seriousness as the millennia-old cultural lineage that makes her pubescence an even more traumatizing endeavor than it might have been anyway.
Shi’s empathy extends to everyone in Mei’s orbit. Her protective and demanding mother is difficult, but we learn she’s enacting a painful hereditary pattern that she never figured out how to break. Mei’s mild-mannered father, Jin (voiced by Orion Lee), long settled into his role as a pushover, earns a few moments of graceful edification. Mei’s friends are a lovingly rendered rainbow of adolescent weirdness.
Yet the abundant delightfulness in “Turning Red” obscures a symbolic confusion that never quite resolves. By having a huge (fuzzy, adorably on-brand) creature stand in for a transformation that will happen in real life, and very soon, the movie seems to turn something literal into a metaphor while also turning a metaphor into something literal. I’m not sure that makes sense, and I’m not sure if the movie quite understands it, either.
Because even after taming the Feelings Panda, Mei still has her real feelings to deal with — feelings of inadequacy, feelings of sadness, feelings about boys (and/or girls?), feelings of not belonging.
As the rest of us know, the Disney ending is only the beginning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.