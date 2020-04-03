Watching “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” the outlandish documentary series on Netflix that seems to be the one thing holding the nation together, I kept having a nagging thought: why do the names here sound so familiar?
Half an episode in, I figured it out. Back when I was a reporter, I interviewed Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King. He’s the mullet-wearing, flamboyantly gay, polygamous, gun-toting, tiger-collecting ex-proprietor of an ethically questionable roadside exotic-animal zoo in rural Oklahoma, now imprisoned, now a figure of national fascination.
About 10 years ago, Schreibvogel’s traveling tiger-cub exhibit was booked to appear at a Grand Rapids mall. Some local activists were planning a protest against what they described as animal exploitation. The kerfuffle made enough noise that the mall closed the exhibit to avoid trouble.
I was assigned the story and talked to everyone I could track down, including Schreibvogel, whose number was surprisingly easy to find. He answered right away and launched into an angry, discursive rant about a particular woman at a Florida-based big-cat rescue organization whom he claimed was stirring local protests in each town where he took the exhibit. And, by the way, he added, she also might have murdered her husband.
After I got a quote that was usable (i.e., not profanity-laden), I hung up, said to myself, “Well, that was weird as hell,” then filed a brief story on a tight deadline. In retrospect, the worst of my life’s many professional blunders might have been failing to recognize the gold that had slipped through my fingers. By now, seemingly everyone in America, quarantined and with more time than usual for streaming entertainment, knows about Joe Exotic.
He’s difficult to describe but impossible to forget, an only-in-America hybrid of P.T. Barnum, Ted Nugent and Seigfried and Roy. He is, as described in one of the countless hilarious memes inspired by the show, “the genie that appears when you rub a two-liter of Mountain Dew.”
“Tiger King” directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, presents Schreibvogel as aggressive, vindictive and pathologically self-confident — all dangerous qualities in a person who breeds large carnivorous animals — yet also strangely vulnerable and, by the series’ end, almost sympathetic.
Across the seven episodes of “Tiger King,” each more astonishing than the last, he does or is alleged to have done all of the following: fed his animals (and, it turns out, his employees) expired meat taken from Walmart dumpsters; launched a country-music career that was unsuccessful but resulted in several priceless music videos; convinced two heterosexual men to marry him at the same time; ran for governor of Oklahoma and got 19% of the vote; and hired a hitman to kill his nemesis, a big-cat conservationist who spent years trying to run him out of business. And that’s barely scratching the surface.
The nemesis is indeed Carole Baskin, the subject of that tirade years ago, and Schreibvogel’s equally complicated foil in “Tiger King” (a full episode of which examines her possible involvement in the disappearance of her first husband, which she denies).
After Baskin’s nonprofit mostly shut Shreibvogel’s operation down, he started targeting her in online videos that were increasingly threatening and then, according to the feds, paid to have her murdered. Now serving a 20-plus-year sentence, he appears mostly in earlier footage that was intended for a reality TV show.
To that end, Schreibvogel and his collection of even weirder associates and adversaries make great trainwreck viewing. You know you’ve hit documentary paydirt when the most level-headed player in the whole saga is a Miami cocaine dealer who may have been the basis for the 1980s version of “Scarface.”
But only in its closing moments does the series become circumspect about what should be central questions: What possesses a person to own and cage magnificent, endangered animals? Why are all of the men so malignant and damaged? What kind of society enables and rewards such grotesquerie?
Perhaps we’re having too much fun with “Tiger King” to want to know the answers, and that’s probably what we need right now. Stay safe and sane, all you cool cats and kittens.
