Surely by now, you’ve seen 2020’s unofficial mascot, maybe as an image dropped into a work chat or text thread, or while scrolling through the endless doom-scape of your social media: I mean, of course, the “this is fine” dog.
If not, indulge the old guy for a minute while he explains a meme. The “this is fine” dog is a cartoon pooch that appears in a pair of images from an online comic, seated at a table with a cup of coffee.
In the first panel, the dog is sitting contently, expressionless, except the room is on fire and filling with smoke. The second panel is a tighter image of the canine, still serene, still in the burning room, who speaks the now-immortal words: “This is fine.” Troublingly, the dog doesn’t try to put out the fire, or even escape the burning room.
The source is a web comic first published in 2013 by the artist KC Green. At some point in the past few years, those two panels started appearing as shorthand for a collective expression of dread and panic.
By the middle of 2020, when a seemingly perfect storm of apocalyptic crises looked as if it would tear society apart, “this is fine” had become universal. Maybe you’ve posted it, or sent it, or just spoken those words in response to horrifying news, of which there was no shortage.
The ever-worsening headlines as the reality of COVID-19 slowly dawned on us: “This is fine.” An eventual death toll so staggering we’re desensitized to it: “This is fine.” A shocking display of ineptitude, indifference and opportunism from the executive branch of our federal government: “This is fine.”
Outrageous levels of economic inequality exacerbated by the pandemic: “This is fine.” The fact that America’s billionaires have added nearly a trillion dollars to their collective net worth since March while most of the country eagerly awaits a $600 stimulus payment. “Fine!”
Systemic racism: “This is fine.” Riots, tear gas, militarized police: “This is fine.” Children in cages at the border, hundreds of whom remain separated from parents who can’t be located: “This is fine.” Political polarization that feels irreparable: “This is fine.” A nightmarish, never-ending presidential campaign: “Yup, fine.”
Climate change: “This is fine.” Murder hornets, because why not? “Fine!”
It’s all meant sarcastically, of course. None of it is fine.
The cartoon-dog meme is a cry of helplessness in the face of chaos, reflecting a perceived need to carry on as usual while the world crumbles and reality seems to teeter on a knife’s edge. “This is fine” is the same as when someone asks what’s wrong, and the only response is to just gesture vaguely at everything.
I’ve come to view “This is fine” as a sneering millennial retort to Billy Joel’s 1989 song “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” a famous exercise in Baby Boomer conscience-absolving. It’s similarly cathartic, but probably just as unhelpful.
When the room is full of smoke and your clothes are on fire, what does it matter who threw the match? (And if you look up the full comic, things don’t end well for our furry friend.)
I’m straining the metaphor here, but the end of 2020 offers some reasons to believe we’ve maybe cracked a window. The race for a COVID vaccine has produced results in record time, even though a dark winter still looms.
An imperiled election system remained mostly intact, and a baseline level of adult competence feels somewhat restored, because a lot of mostly anonymous officials took their jobs seriously.
And randomly, Monday’s Winter Solstice coincided with a once-in-a lifetime astrological event, as Jupiter and Saturn, visible to the naked eye, appeared closer together than they had in centuries, which would have been great if it was clear that night, which it wasn’t, because it’s Michigan.
This is fine.
