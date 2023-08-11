Theater Kid energy is hard to define but easy to spot.
Surely everyone remembers us from high school. We were the ones who somehow figured out how to experience low self-esteem and insufferable overconfidence at the same time.
We were never total outcasts, but we did not exactly light up the homecoming court, either. We wilted in ordinary social situations but flourished onstage, and would often confuse the two settings.
We’re haunted in adulthood by memories of cast-list disappointments, tech-week mishaps and backstage romances that fizzled out by curtain call. We still have nightmares about forgetting our lines on opening night even if that never happened.
And if we were really intense about the whole thing, as many of us were, we might have gone to a summer theater camp, which is like a regular summer camp but for kids who can’t help bursting randomly into song.
“Theater Camp,” as its title implies, takes us to such a place. An indie darling that’s generating mild buzz amidst the noisy summer blockbuster season, the film is hilariously pitched in its affectionate skewering of the aspiring-thespian subculture. (I’d say drama nerds of all ages will “finally feel seen,” but they’re not really an under-represented class in Hollywood.)
Its setting is AdirondACTS, a cash-strapped camp in upstate New York, where each summer overeager students get schooled in acting, singing, makeup, costume design and stagecraft, capping off the season with a string of performances that includes a newly-written musical.
The film, directed by Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon (who also co-stars), is structured as a mockumentary (think “Waiting For Guffman” via “Wet Hot American Summer”). It tracks the camp’s struggles when its beloved founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris), is hospitalized in a coma after suffering “the only ‘Bye Bye Birdie’-related injury in the history of Passaic County.”
Joan’s son Troy (Jimmy Tatro), a tech-bro doofus, assumes leadership of the camp and discovers that his skills as a D-level influencer do not equip him to steer AdirondACTS out of its dire financial straits. His best idea is to sell it to the investment firm that owns the nearby rich-kids camp (because there’s always a rival camp of rich kids).
The conventions of summer-camp movies require a climactic effort to save the enterprise, and for “Theater Camp” it’s the performance of “Joan, Still,” a musical tribute to their fallen leader. Heading the effort are best friends Amos (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), teachers who came to the camp as kids and basically never left.
Jokes land steadily enough to forgive some flaws that only stand out in hindsight. The mockumentary conceit seems to exist only for exposition and is basically jettisoned by the end. The film squanders Ayo Edebiri — Gordon’s cast-mate in Hulu’s TV hit “The Bear” — in a role so underwritten it might as well not exist.
A compact 90-minute runtime doesn’t give us enough scenes with any individual kid to provide a sense of what is at stake for them. However, there is a touching moment where a boy comes out to his parents — except he has two dads, and his big reveal is that he’s straight. (“We always knew,” one of them says, supportively.)
The stage really belongs to the adults. Most of the teachers fill stock roles: the flamboyant dance instructor, the shy stage manager who’s secretly star material and so on. Yet each is a poignant case study in diminished returns, having either washed out of show business or never made it through the door to begin with.
Amos and Rebecca-Diane form a lovably tragic pair, caught in a friendship that grows more toxically codependent each summer while their own dreams of stage and screen recede a little further.
They offer a cautionary version of the performing-arts trajectory, whose sadness creeps into their lyrics for the climactic musical number: “Camp isn’t home, but is it, kind of?”
“Theater Camp” doesn’t commit to an answer. The whole point of camp, though, is that it is not home. And for Theater Kids to become Theater Adults, they need to leave someday.
