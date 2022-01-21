Anyone practicing healthy abstinence from social M-E-D-I-A in the new year M-I-G-H-T have missed all the unexplained yellow and G-R-E-E-N squares that have been populating timelines lately, seemingly communicating in code to anyone possessing some kind of secret knowledge.
This is the language of Wordle, a simple word-guessing game that in the past M-O-N-T-H has T-A-K-E-N the W-O-R-L-D by S-T-O-R-M.
An online B-O-A-R-D features 30 squares — five across and six deep. Each day, T-H-E-R-E is a new five-letter word for players to G-U-E-S-S within six attempts. (OK, I’ll stop.)
Every entry must be a valid word. After each guess, players learn which letters they put in the right place (green squares) and which are in the word but in different spots (yellow). It’s a lot like Hangman, “Wheel of Fortune” or the 1980s game show “Lingo,” but with full words instead of individual letters.
Wordle is spare and elegant in construction and not overly difficult to win, especially if you start with a word that has multiple vowels, common consonants and no repeat letters — STEAM or ROUND or HEART or RAISE. After about two weeks of daily play, I’m batting a thousand, if that tells you anything. (Although PROXY nearly undid me earlier this week.)
Often it requires just a few minutes of sustained concentration; sometimes I’ve had to keep the tab open, at powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle, and return to it throughout the morning. But no matter the difficulty, finally seeing that row of five green squares light up is immensely satisfying — like, no matter what else happens today, I at least solved the Wordle.
The game first appeared online in October, created by a software engineer in Brooklyn named Josh Wardle (ha!) as a gift for his partner, a fan of word puzzles, with whom he played privately for a few months before releasing Wordle to the public.
It slowly gathered a following on social media, thanks to a sharing feature that lets successful players display their results via colored squares without showing the actual letters, revealing a player’s route to winning but not spoiling the game for anyone else.
By the beginning of January, Wordle had attracted hundreds of thousands of daily players, and as of this week, that number is nearly 3 million. Its explosion is the rare digital bandwagon with no apparent downside.
Guilt-free online pleasures of this sort tend not to last. Remember HQ Trivia? There was a period, in 2017, when seemingly the entire digital world gathered, twice a day, for a live trivia competition that provided a rare opportunity, in a world of increasingly atomized media consumption, to do something communally. The fun ended, as it so often does, with media scrutiny, unsustainable virality, a pile of venture capital, startup-culture turmoil, waning public interest and, eventually, an anti-climactic plug-pulling.
But Wordle lives, for now, in uncorrupted purity, indifferent to the conventions of digital commerce. It’s free of ads or in-game purchases and is accessible only through a web browser. Some nitwit tried releasing a for-profit version and was swiftly clapped down by Wordle’s growing constituency. The creator of an older app also called Wordle saw a sudden windfall from mistaken purchases, so he donated the proceeds to charity.
Wardle himself has expressed ambivalence about the game’s popularity and has given no indication he plans to capitalize on it.
There is nothing to incentivize continued engagement. No archive of previous words, no version that lets you play endlessly, no attempt to reconcile supply with demand, no membership plan with exclusive features. Just one word per day, for everyone, for as long as the joy lasts.
That’s what makes Wordle the perfect … thing for this moment. It’s analogous to so much of life in the last two years: we’re experiencing it alone, but together; together, but alone. Plus, if COVID and politics have taken a wrecking ball to your family text thread, maybe Wordle can help piece it back together.
Is the Wordle craze enough reason to believe 2022 could be a good year? Maybe, although “hope,” unfortunately, is one letter short.
