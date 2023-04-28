The song “Heart on My Sleeve” consists of a looped minor-key piano arpeggio and a cookie-cutter trap beat. Guys who sound a lot like Drake and the Weeknd trade some half-rapped, half-sung verses about kicking divas to the curb and driving Lamborghinis around Toronto.
It did not, however, actually feature vocals by either artist. Rather, it was created by a pseudonymous producer, “ghostwriter,” who made the beat and added vocal tracks generated by artificial intelligence to imitate Drake and the Weeknd.
“Heart on My Sleeve” racked up millions of plays last week before a copyright complaint from Universal Music Group, the label home to both artists, got it pulled from streaming platforms and social media (although it’s still easy to find on YouTube).
Barely two minutes long and sounding very thrown together on GarageBand, “Heart on My Sleeve” is no “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” And it’s neither the first nor the best use of generative A.I. to imitate pop stars.
Hop online and you can hear A.I. Kanye West covering “Hey There, Delilah” or A.I. Eminem rapping about cats. Earlier this month a band called Breezer released a Britpop mini-album as AISIS, using an A.I. version of Liam Gallagher for vocals and jokingly touting the project as a lost Oasis record from the mid-1990s.
But as an “original” work, “Heart on My Sleeve” could be a landmark recording, as A.I. tools become more accessible for the purposes of creativity, mischief or some combination of both. A.I. Drake (as the “artist” has been nicknamed) raises thorny but important questions about the authenticity of art, the value of intellectual property and the future of music.
For instance, as the tools improve, will listeners be able to discern the real Drake or Weeknd (or whomever) from an A.I. soundalike? And if not, will they care? Will “Drake’s voice” just become another instrument in a producer’s toolkit? Will artists, as usual, get the short end of the stick when royalties from A.I.-generated music are distributed?
The swift removal of “Heart on My Sleeve” from streaming services might appear to be a triumph of sensible copyright law against a deceitful A.I. deepfake. Ironically, it instead signals how ill-prepared the legal system is for the rapid evolution of a technology whose disruptive power seems limitless.
The producer never claimed it was a real track by either artist, and record labels can’t trademark the sound of a person’s voice. There is nothing illegal about impersonating the voice of an artist for tribute or parody.
Universal was only able to get the song removed from Spotify, Apple, Tidal, etc., because the music track contained an unauthorized sample. So basically, the label got lucky in that a tiny piece of the song happened to be copyrighted. Everything else about “Heart on My Sleeve” exists in a legal and ethical gray area.
The unspecified A.I. tool that created the vocals is not intelligent in the sci-fi-apocalypse sense. Similar to ChatGPT, these platforms are just more advanced versions of algorithmic search technology that already existed.
The A.I. teaches itself using the world’s data output — including Drake’s voice and every other available piece of recorded music — then in response to prompts from human users, spits back a reconstituted version of it that only feels new.
Universal and other publishers are claiming tech companies violate copyright by using existing content to train A.I. bots. (Which, as a recent Verge article explained, would also mean search engines have been committing copyright infringement this entire time.)
But in principle, the process does not seem different from what artists have always done: hearing music, learning from it and creating art informed by that knowledge. When automated at scale, however, it’s hard to imagine how artists will get compensated. Although if a robot can figure out how to imitate Drake, couldn’t it also figure out how to pay Drake?
It seems artificial intelligence has a lot to figure out before it ever gets around to destroying humanity.
