It did not take long to see how accurately and eerily “The Truman Show” predicted the future.
The blockbuster satirical dramedy from 1998 starred Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, a man who is unknowingly the subject of a live documentary television show filmed in a small town that is actually a massive studio set.
That series, also named “The Truman Show,” presents “an entire human life recorded on an intricate network of hidden cameras and broadcast unedited 24 hours, seven days a week around the world,” according to its creator Christof (Ed Harris).
Millions of people tune in, both as a source of voyeuristic entertainment and ambient comfort. Fans gather in Truman-themed bars, collect Truman-branded merchandise and mindlessly purchase the products placed on the show.
Meanwhile, Truman (“the first child to be legally adopted by a corporation”) gets the itch to escape his island “hometown” of Seahaven. He starts noticing things that don’t add up, which will happen when everybody you know is a paid actor and your whole world is a manufactured facade. His paranoia becomes a thrilling quest for the truth and, eventually, his freedom.
At the time, this idea was striking because, while shows such as “The Real World” and “Big Brother” already were popular, so-called unscripted programming had yet to become ubiquitous. Within a couple of years, however, that style of sensational entertainment had taken over cable and network television, where it remains plentiful.
Reality TV is old news now, but unlike cast members on today’s shows, Truman is an unwitting prisoner, restrained by barriers both physical and psychological: An engineered childhood trauma leaves him afraid of crossing water. Seahaven’s travel agency is full of posters depicting airline disasters. (Why would there even be a travel agency?)
The cruelty of this premise is even more pronounced today, and is strikingly at odds with the film’s upbeat presentation — the peak Carrey performance, director Peter Weir’s vibrant photography, an arthouse score composed in part by Philip Glass.
An updated version of “The Truman Show” would require the “Black Mirror” treatment.
The film, which celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month, is in many ways more disturbing in hindsight, because it anticipated a lot more than the growth of a TV format.
Within a decade, “Truman Syndrome” had emerged as a colloquial term for a person becoming convinced they are the main character in a reality that is being staged. The subsequent mainstreaming of conspiracy theories did little to alleviate that sort of cognitive distortion.
The rapid advancement of surveillance technology has created a scaled version of this delusion. Today, people are not wrong to assume they’re being watched, either by the government under the pretense of “homeland security,” or the tech sector, which convinced everyone to exchange privacy and data for the fun and convenience of their digital products.
And with the dawn of social media in the 2000s, an entire generation basically chose to be Truman, broadcasting their lives to anybody who would pay attention, and was rewarded for that narcissistic exhibitionism with validation and sometimes money.
A better Truman analogue, however, is the next generation of kids, now becoming adults, whose entire lives have been shared, without their knowledge or consent, on many of their parents’ Facebook accounts. (The first image of Truman is in utero, which conjures the deeply weird modern practice of announcing a pregnancy by posting an ultrasound image on social media.)
In May, the Atlantic ran a story about Gen Z’s “digital coming-of-age” journey. The magazine reported that teens are increasingly horrified to discover how many of their vulnerable moments — tantrums, bath and diaper mishaps, medical conditions — have been made public, and young activists are pushing for laws to protect kids’ digital privacy.
Maybe that generation will extend the “Truman Show” analogy further, by looking at the world that’s been manufactured for them, and stepping through the exit with a cheerful “good afternoon, good evening and goodnight.”
