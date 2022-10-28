The curse central to “The Ring” would not travel very far in 2022.
The hit 2002 horror movie famously involves a film clip that when played — on video cassette, mind you — will kill the viewer in seven days unless they get another person to watch it.
After someone sees the footage, they receive a call informing them creepily that they have a week to live.
These days nobody owns a VHS player or answers calls from numbers they don’t recognize. So “seven days...” would be whispered ominously, but somewhat less impactfully, into a voice mailbox that hasn’t been cleaned out in months.
While the technology and behavior central to its plot might be outdated, “The Ring,” which turned 20 years old last week, has endured in an era where so much horror filmmaking fades from memory after opening weekend.
That’s largely thanks to its visual language, which has been so widely imitated, parodied and sequel-ed in the last 20 years that it can be easy to forget how distinctive and unnerving it was to American audiences who had never seen anything like it.
- Recall the ominous video static, the mysterious dark ring and, of course, the ghost girl crawling out of a well and eventually emerging from a TV screen [shudder], to deliver horror-movie vengeance.
“The Ring” was a remake of a Japanese film (“Ringu”) that had been a big hit across the Pacific a few years earlier. The American version, directed by Gore Verbinski, starred Naomi Watts as a Seattle journalist investigating a series of deaths seemingly connected to a video passed around like an urban legend. Secrets are unearthed. Creepy children materialize.
Verbinski said something interesting in a recent New York Times story about the film’s anniversary, which is that when he was approached about directing “The Ring,” he happened to be reading Haruki Murakami’s “A Wind-Up Bird Chronicle.”
Murakami, the Japanese novelist with the largest American audience, excels at creating atmospheres of unease — mundane settings where little details pile up into a sense of eerie foreboding that is only sometimes actualized.
That influence is tangible throughout “The Ring,” which moves slowly and whose genuine shock scares are few and far between — I’d forgotten the film was only rated PG-13 — but brutally effective thanks to all of the string-tightening happening elsewhere.
Its success launched a short-lived but fruitful American fascination with Japanese horror, resulting in remakes such as “The Grudge” and “Dark Water.” In addition to spooky kids, these films shared an interest in how ghost stories and demonic folklore could embed themselves into modern technology and anxieties.
“The Ring’s” influence has long outlasted America’s interest in J-Horror, and the tech at the heart of its plot, by generating a sense of uncanny, slow-gathering dread that feels uniquely millennial in retrospect.
Anticipating the concept of video virality, it made an argument that the last two decades have constantly reinforced: as digital life evolves, so does its capacity to destroy us.
Sure enough, by now there are so many horror movies about online dating, social media and even Zoom hangouts that they almost seem generated by algorithm, with titles such as “Friend Request,” “Fear dot Com,” “Unfriended,” “E-Demon,” “Like. Share. Follow.” and so on.
The idea of a “Ring”-like curse passing from person to person is the premise for one of this season’s most-hyped chillers, “The Smile.” Same with one of the most acclaimed horror movies of the past decade, 2014’s “It Follows,” which belongs to yet another category that owes its existence partly to “The Ring”: the growing movement toward art-house, prestige-minded horror.
I hear some of these movies are good, although as a verified scaredy-cat, I can’t confirm it firsthand. Thanks to “The Ring,” my capacity for terrifying entertainment basically stops at a screen full of static that I desperately hope nothing crawls out of.
