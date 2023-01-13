Amazon’s dominance of the digital retail economy has significantly shifted the Overton window for what qualifies as good news.
It was difficult, as a book lover, to not get excited by reports in recent weeks that the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain plans to open 30 new stores this year, especially following two decades of mostly downbeat headlines for fans of tactile media.
Until Amazon came along, Barnes & Noble was the bad guy. Back in the day any growth for a company such as Barnes & Noble would have presumably come at the expense of the neighborhood mom-and-pop bookstore.
Indeed, the prospect of a chain bookseller extinguishing an adorable indie shop is the premise for the 1998 movie “You’ve Got Mail,” the second most-beloved Nora Ephron/Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romcom from that decade.
The chain’s resurgence is ironic, since Amazon, before becoming the hydra-headed capitalist demogorgon it is today, began its life as a niche online bookseller. Then as Amazon expanded in the years after the Great Recession, Barnes & Noble lost billions and shuttered nearly 20 percent of its locations.
Another ironic twist: Many of the new Barnes & Noble locations will occupy former Amazon brick-and-mortar bookstores, as the company is pivoting away from storefront retail.
So Barnes & Noble smothered indie retail, then itself was smothered by Amazon, only to rise from the grave, metaphorically, to vengefully smother Amazon, at least a little bit. It’s a good story, maybe even a romantic comedy someday.
But the even better news is that small bookstores seem to be thriving again. Business at independently owned shops in the United States has quickly rebounded after a nationwide sales decline of about 30 percent in the first year of the pandemic. The American Booksellers Association, a trade group for indie book retailers, found that about 80 percent of its members had higher sales in 2021 than the previous year.
And the group told the New York Times that its number of stores had increased about 35 percent since the summer of 2020. (The good news is specific to book-books; sales of ebooks have stagnated for years and saw 11 months of decline in 2022, according to the Association of American Publishers.)
So, yay books! It’s hard to see much of a downside here, but digging into the book revival does take you to some strange places, particularly if you’re entering middle-age.
I mean TikTok, of course. The video-sharing app that is now the hub of the social-influencer economy has a community called BookTok that appears to be the main driver of this growth. Posts using the #BookTok hashtag — often passionate reviews and recommendations — have collected tens of billions of views since the label first appeared in 2020.
Publishers have reported surging sales of titles that trend on TikTok, and retailers actively court new customers brought in by the app. Old books recirculate and new writers are plucked from obscurity. BookTok favorite Colleen Hoover, an author of young-adult romance novels, in 2022 outsold the Bible by three million units.
The result has been a sort of Netflix-ification of book publishing. BookTok tends to categorize books by their narrative tropes, such as “love at first sight,” “enemies to lovers,” “slow burn romance,” “second chance romance,” “accidental pregnancy” and so on.
These categories are useful to fans of specific genres. But they’re equally useful to publishers deciding what books to release and, as a result, writers looking for a boost. A recent Slate story about BookTok quotes a young author whose agent told her, “I would love to read an academic rivals-to-lovers story,” because that was blowing up.
This is similar to Netflix’s model. The streaming giant tags all of its content with hyper-specific genre labels, and can then use its subscriber engagement data to acquire and create programming that fits the most popular categories.
Depending on one’s psychological relationship to Big Tech, this is either super convenient or vaguely sinister. But it feels like a bad sign when the trends are creating the art, instead of the other way around.
But either way, at least, our romance with books — whether it’s “slow burn,” “second chance” or “at first sight” — is nowhere near its end.
