Jane Campion’s widely acclaimed new movie, “The Power of the Dog,” seems as if it exists to challenge the way contemporary film discourse unfolds. It is a ponderous, patient and often beautiful work whose story is crafted in such a way that any discussion risks ruining the experience for a potential viewer.
Long way of saying, “The Power of the Dog,” now streaming on Netflix, is well worth seeing before the internet spoils it for you.
It’s safe to reveal the setting, which is rural Montana in the 1920s, when America’s big cities might have been roaring, but most of the west still resembles the untamed frontier of American mythology, give or take the occasional appearance of an automobile.
This rugged backdrop suits Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who runs his family’s cattle ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) and is a walking caricature of cowboy toughness. While George handles their business affairs, Phil does the traditionally manly work of ropin’ the cattle, breakin’ the horses and castratin’ the bull calves (shown in detailed close-up for anyone wondering how that works).
Phil and George’s already uneasy relationship is further strained when George brings home a new wife, Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), a widowed innkeeper he met on their most recent cattle drive. She moves into their sprawling farmhouse with her teenage son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who is frail, bookish and effeminate — all of which makes him an easy target for all of the rootin’-tootin’ collection of ranch hands.
At first, Phil makes ranch life hell for Peter and Rose, who struggles to hide her worsening alcoholism. We also learn there’s more to Phil than meets the eye. He’s a skilled musician and costally educated classics scholar whose counter-intuitive commitment to the cowboy archetype is so devout that he refuses to bathe, despite having ready access to the conveniences of a modernizing world — meaning, to some extent he’s consciously playing a chosen role.
This brand of performative hypermasculinity only appears in movies these days if it’s going to be deconstructed, and Campion’s script, adapted from a 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, peels back a lot of Phil’s layers even if it never shows us the onion’s core. And as “The Power of the Dog” moves deeper into Phil’s buckaroo fantasia, and his unexplained later decision to become a gender-normalizing example to Peter, it becomes less and less clear what kind of film we’re watching.
Is this an “anti-western” exploration of the gulf between folklore and historical reality? Is it a redemptive story about an unlikely connection between a cowboy and a brainy young man thrust into each other’s company? Is it a “Brokeback Mountain”-esque drama about repressed sexual longing in the American west? Some of all of the above?
Or is it something darker: a story of cyclical victimhood and predatory grooming? It’s implied that Phil’s role model, a legendary rancher nicknamed Bronco Henry, was something a bit more than a mentor.
Ultimately, no character in “The Power of the Dog” is entirely who they seem to be. And it’s not until the film’s closing moments that Campion actually reveals her cards, and even then, it will take some pondering, or Googling, to make total sense of the story.
“The Power of the Dog” places a lot of trust in its audience, which it mostly rewards, but also seems to go out of its way to keep viewers misdirected and distanced. In cranky old age, I’ve lost most of my patience for films that require multiple viewings just to understand the plot, but “The Power of the Dog” is such an objectively powerful and beautiful work that it’s actually a welcome excuse.
Campion’s native New Zealand capably stands in for Montana’s sprawling mountain vistas, and all four lead performers are probable Oscar contenders, particularly Cumberbatch, an actor best known for detective shows, Marvel movies and being extremely British.
And the distance between Cumberbatch’s actorly persona and the character of Phil Burbank sort of makes him an ideal tool to help unwrite the collective fictions that have always shaped the American imagination.
