The opening scene in “Girls,” HBO’s dramedy series that ran for five seasons in the 2010s, is a difficult conversation between Hannah Horvath (series creator Lena Dunham) and her parents. Over dinner, they explain why they have decided to stop subsidizing her post-collegiate life in Brooklyn.
Hannah, an aspiring writer, begs for just a few more months of rent money. Her mom and dad stare blankly when she suggests she might be the voice of her generation... “or a voice of a generation.”
In the pantheon of table-setting HBO pilot scenes, it’s almost as good as Tony in Dr. Melfi’s office on “The Sopranos.” And it became the first thing anyone mentioned, often dismissively, when “Girls” became a lightning rod for criticism.
But a more representative moment comes an episode later, when Hannah is visiting an OBGYN for an STI test. When Hannah explains the sexual escapades that brought her there, the doctor, who is probably in her 40s, shakes her head and says, “You couldn’t pay me to be 24 again.” Hannah deadpans, “They don’t pay me.”
My household recently started revisiting “Girls,” and apparently we have company: HBO reported that the series’ streaming viewership doubled between November and January compared with the previous three months.
And 11 years after the show debuted and six after it bowed out, the internet is again flooded with “Girls”-related commentary, which mostly seems to agree that the show, so polarizing during its initial run, has aged into a really fun rewatch.
Back then, the discourse surrounding “Girls” made it hard to appreciate for what it was: a funny, affecting, artful and well-acted series about a quartet of 20-something women — Hannah, Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) — stumbling through life in New York City.
The characters were sometimes insufferable. (I mean, what serious person would describe themselves as the voice of their generation?) As such, they became stand-ins for the whole emerging millennial cohort.
So when people complained that the girls on “Girls” were self-absorbed, whiny, lazy and entitled, that criticism was about “the kids these days” as much as the series itself.
“Girls” was attacked from the right for its libertine approach to sex, drugs and urban decadence, and from the left for its often clumsy handling of privilege, gender and race.
Time hasn’t sanded away those issues, and plenty of jokes don’t pass a 2023 cringe test. But no piece of art would be an accurate document of its time if everything about it aged well.
Now that “Girls” is no longer holding a mirror to young America, watching it is, as many people are discovering, a different and richer viewing experience.
Relieved of its cultural baggage, the show works surprisingly well as an affectionate time capsule of a particular fleeting moment in recent history.
Those of us loosely in the “Girls” demographic can now recall the early 2010s as a time when social media was still fun. A young person could conceivably afford to spend an extended adolescence in an amazing city by working a service job. The joys and blunders of early adulthood were blissfully disconnected from the more turbulent politics of the years to come.
That’s the backdrop for a coming-of-age story that feels more timeless the further we’re removed from the period it depicts. (Though admittedly, during the show’s run, I was closer in age to Ray, the surly 30-something coffee shop manager, than the main characters.)
Sure, the “Girls” girls and their circle of friends and significant others could be annoying in very era-specific ways, but being a hot mess in your 20s has always been part of becoming a grown-up, whether earlier generations realized it or not.
When we scream at them for making dumb life decisions, we’re basically scolding our younger selves for doing the same things, for wallowing in narcissism and obsessing over trivialities until before we know it we’re not young anymore.
But as Hannah’s doctor in that early episode understood, getting through it all is an immense relief. It’s fun to reflect, but good lord, I don’t ever want to go back there.
