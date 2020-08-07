Every time I get the fleeting notion that I ever was a cooler-than-average person, I remember the video from about a decade ago that contains definitive evidence to the contrary.
It shows me and the other members of my pop-punk band at the time, whose name I won’t drag into this, performing an acoustic set in a shopping-mall Hot Topic outlet, where we covered “Love Story,” a melodramatically earnest hit by Taylor Swift, who, back then, was a country star who sometimes flirted with pop.
I’ll leave aside the semantics of what does and does not qualify as “cool,” or what that word even means now or ever did. But the scene I just described contained so many intersecting threads of non-coolness that I’m half convinced it backwardly achieved its own form of cool. Either way, the point is that there has been no time in my adult life when I have been able to credibly claim I was “too cool” for Taylor Swift.
Publicly admitting this is a big step. In my day, picking a lane, culturally speaking, had as much to do with what a person disliked as what they loved, and like any good wannabe punk-rocker, I came of age hating nothing more than country and mainstream pop music.
Later deciding as a member of a punk band to cover one of the least “punk” songs ever written was, I think, a way of admitting the error of such snobbish thinking, of sheepishly walking back any pretensions to conventional coolness once it became obvious how meaningless that concept was.
Or maybe it’s just that Swift was, and is, a really good songwriter, and that “Love Story” is great. Come fight me.
Her eighth album, “Folklore,” which she surprise-released in late July, ought to close the book on whatever hipster resistance still remains, in part because it actually sounds like she’s aiming for a more selective — or, dare I say it, “cool” — audience.
The album was written and recorded during the early months of quarantine, and sounds like it. Swift trades the stadium-sized production of her last few records for a more intimate sound that washes the songs with layered vocal tracks, spacious pianos and swooning strings.
It drops pop maximalism in favor of lush atmospherics and showcases Swift’s ever-sharpening melodic and storytelling acumen, particularly on rich tracks such as “The Last Great American Dynasty,” “Mirrorball,” “August” and “Betty” — some of which even contain swear words(!).
Her antecedents include 1990s singer-songwriters like Sarah McLachlan and Natalie Merchant, but there’s just as much influence from “cooler” artists like Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush or Mazzy Star. She also duets, on the track “Exile,” with Justin Vernon, better known as the artist Bon Iver: because if you’re going to make a quarantine album, you might as well call the Yoda of sad-guy-in-the-woods music.
Swift co-produced and co-wrote much of the album with Aaron Dessner, a member of the National, a veteran indie-rock band whose demographic skews toward middle-aged dads. I hesitate to over-attribute a female artist’s vision to the efforts of male collaborators, but teaming up with niche rock artists instead of reliable hitmakers is a notable pivot for America’s biggest centrist pop star — “Folklore” is the first record she’s made that doesn’t feel calculated to expand her constituency as widely as possible.
Not that it matters. It is already the biggest-selling album of 2020, and earlier this week, Swift became the first artist to simultaneously debut an album and single atop Billboard’s respective charts, where “Folklore” and the track “Cardigan” now sit.
I never thought I’d admit that the year’s biggest album might also be one of its coolest — but I also never thought I’d live in a world that’s changed enough for me to fondly remember dragging instruments through a mall to perform in an empty store. In retrospect, it actually was kind of cool.
