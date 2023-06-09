When FBI agents visited Reality Winner’s home in Augusta, Ga., in 2017, she warned them that her dog disliked men. By the end of “Reality,” the new HBO docudrama about Winner, who spent four years in federal prison for giving classified information to a media outlet, it’s easy to understand why.
The film stars Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria,” “The White Lotus”), in a riveting performance, as the former National Security Agency contractor whose real name is indeed Reality Winner and who, at age 25, leaked a top-secret document outlining a Russian military effort to undermine the U.S. voting system.
“Reality” consists almost entirely of dialogue delivered verbatim from the transcript of her interrogation, which happened at her house, where Winner returned from work one afternoon to find a phalanx of FBI agents.
Over the next 80-some minutes, we vicariously experience Winner’s terror as her personal space is overwhelmed by men who go through her belongings, question her and eventually place her under arrest. That’s after getting her to admit she printed and mailed the document to the Intercept, a left-leaning news site known for Wikileaks-type scoops.
Originally staged as a play by Tina Satter titled “Is This a Room,” “Reality,” also directed by Satter, isn’t the easiest watch, but it feels timely and relevant.
Winner was a decorated Air Force veteran who was working for the NSA as a freelance linguist, as she was fluent in Pashto, Dari and Farsi. She was caught, in part, because the Intercept mishandled her document. She was charged under the Espionage Act and received the longest prison sentence ever for a leaker.
Most of us will never encounter the FBI, so it’s hard to say how we’d react under the pressure of being physically intimidated, of having our phones seized, our pets locked away, our homes and possessions scrutinized, of being coerced into revealing information.
Her situation was extraordinary, but it offers some valuable lessons that are universal. One is to always keep a phone locked with a code rather than facial or fingerprint ID — or in Winner’s case, no security barrier at all — because authorities cannot force a person to share a passcode even if they have a warrant for the phone’s contents.
But Winner’s experience eventually raises a bigger civil-liberties question: Why, for the love of god, didn’t she ask for a lawyer?
The film is an excellent reminder that nobody should ever submit to questioning by law enforcement without an attorney present. Why? This is going to sound obvious, but it has a lot to do with the “anything you say can be used against you” part of the Miranda warning we’d all recognize from hundreds of movies and TV shows (or if we’re less fortunate, our own lives).
Notice how the language doesn’t suggest that trying to explain yourself is going to remove suspicion if officers or agents already think you’ve committed a crime. (Winner later claimed she was never read her rights.)
An argument for complying with the authorities is that maybe you’ll be treated leniently. Depending on the circumstances, that could be true, but since a person has no way of knowing this in advance, why not err on the side of protecting yourself?
Winner, for instance, was fully cooperative and went out of her way to accommodate the FBI’s requests, but she still got the heaviest possible book thrown at her, for reasons that were largely political.
James Comey, the bureau’s director at the time, said he wanted to appease then-President Donald Trump by targeting leakers and “putting a head on a pike as a message” to help defuse the Russiagate story and deter other whistleblowers.
Winner was an easy target, an unknown and powerless contract worker who saw something that alarmed her, acted impulsively and didn’t cover her tracks. But her leak prompted the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to address the security issues that the document revealed, and officials later told “60 Minutes” her information helped secure the 2018 midterms.
That hindsight makes “Reality” all the more infuriating. The least we can all do is learn from her ordeal.
