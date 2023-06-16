In the pilot episode of “The Idol,” the much-discussed showbiz drama that launched last week on HBO, two characters are shown watching “Basic Instinct,” the erotic thriller that caused a mild uproar when it was released in 1992.
“The Idol,” which is also a lurid story about a troubled woman in California, wants very badly for viewers to place it in the lineage of artful trash that “Basic Instinct” brought into the mainstream three decades ago.
A well-written series might have made that association implicit instead of hitting viewers over the head. So instead of seeing “The Idol” alongside it, the audience is merely reminded how superior a version of this type of product “Basic Instinct” was.
Regardless, the series is all but a guaranteed hit. It takes over HBO’s Sunday-night “Succession” timeslot and is helmed by Sam Levinson, who also created the provocative teen drama “Euphoria.” His creative partner is Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, a chart-topping artist who has carefully curated a cinematically debauched persona.
He appears in the series alongside Lily-Rose Depp, who plays a mononymous pop star, Jocelyn, trying to make a comeback following a mental-health crisis connected to the death of her mother, and discovering she might not be up to the task.
Jocelyn’s team of handlers — which includes Dan Levy, Hank Azaria, Eli Roth, Jane Adams, Troye Sivan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as various music-business cut-outs — try to keep the machine running (and profitable). Meanwhile, Jocelyn falls under the spell, psychologically and sexually, of Tedros (Tesfaye), a club owner in a braided rattail who might also be a cult leader.
There is some medium-kinky sex, copious drug use, insidery music-industry banter and aerial shots of Los Angeles soundtracked by sultry saxophone music. That’s about it, content-wise, but “The Idol” comes preloaded with enough context to make it a representative artifact of the cultural moment into which it arrives.
That’s thanks mostly to a dishy Rolling Stone story about the show’s troubled production, which generated the kind of earned-media buzz you still can’t buy.
Most of the series had been filmed by indie director Amy Seimetz as the story of a woman overcoming trauma within a sexist industry. Seimetz left the project last year over creative differences, and Levinson rewrote and reshot the show’s five episodes from scratch, reportedly de-emphasizing the feminist elements and leaning harder into the sleaze.
Coincidentally or not, that backstory places “The Idol” in a now-unfolding conversation about post-woke pop culture — mainstream entertainment that subtly reflects a backlash against the #MeToo movement, LGBTQ+ activism, antiracism and so on.
In the two episodes so far, we’re lectured about America’s alleged sexual prudishness; a music-video intimacy coordinator is villainized for promoting nudity rules; and a character is mocked for referring to a Black man as a “person of color.” I’m guessing there is a zero percent chance of getting through the season without jokes about personal pronoun preferences.
These asides might be less irksome if the show’s provocations were interesting. Which is too bad given its promising opening moments.
In a long take, we see Depp cycling through different expressions of emotion and seduction for her album-cover photo. (I don’t quite buy Depp as the Britney-level pop icon she is supposed to be, but her performance is riveting nonetheless.) The camera slowly pulls back to reveal a sprawling operation of technicians and production workers just going about their jobs.
Perhaps the original story would have used that set-up to make a point about the profitable exploitation of talent, or the banality of manufactured titillation, or the mental cost of fame, or our relationship to celebrity. But none of what makes it to the screen will startle anyone who’s seen “Boogie Nights,” “Mullholland Dr.” or literally any R-rated movie set in Hollywood.
Trashy entertainment can be great. What elevates it is not the shock value, but rather the self-awareness that it isn’t anything more than trash. “The Idol” thinks it has something to say, and that self-importance is as attractive as a rattail.
