In principle, the Hollywood writers’ strike is a typical labor-versus-management loggerheads situation. The contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired last Monday, after weeks of negotiations that failed to produce a new agreement, immediately halting production on late-night shows and many movies or TV series that were in progress.
But the standoff has implications that are far more significant than when the next “Stranger Things” season might arrive. The writers’ list of demands, and the responses from the AMPTP (the organization representing studios, networks and streaming companies), tell a bigger story about the economic forces impacting nearly every industry.
The WGA is requesting measures of job stability, bigger shares of streaming profits for writers and safeguards against the effects of technology (including artificial intelligence) on Hollywood’s creative workforce.
This matters because the movie and TV business, same as everything else, has been engulfed by Big Tech, which has gradually pushed much of the entertainment world from ad-supported viewing to subscription-based streaming.
Under that business model, the streamers (Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, etc.) generate revenue by growing their subscriber bases, and the only way to do that is by offering a seemingly endless supply of movies and shows to entice viewers.
This constant demand for new programming — I’m trying to avoid the word “content” — results in more options for consumers and opportunities for creative people, but also shorter seasons, tighter production schedules and lower overhead costs that all drive down wages.
It means screenwriters, who are mostly working-class, now scramble from gig to low-paying gig in order to make ends meet, while the profits, both immediate and long-tail, flow disproportionately upward.
“This is an inflection point in what has been happening to the American economy and the global economy,” the critic and TV writer Andy Greenwald explained on a recent episode “The Watch,” a podcast he co-hosts.
He continued: “Laissez-faire tech-bro capitalist indifference and rapaciousness has...turned everybody into Uber drivers attempting to increase shareholder value for the already rich and has broken almost every industry it has come into contact with.”
Only now, that entire ideology finds itself in a proxy fight that is unusually high-profile, against a union that is unusually powerful, in an industry town that is unusually well-organized. For anybody besides the striking writers, a victory would be symbolic, but that’s slightly better than nothing.
The WGA’s proposal asks the AMPTP to revise how companies pay residuals (royalties received anytime a writer’s work is reused), which would require transparency about how many people are watching various streaming properties. Platforms never want to share those numbers, precisely because people who make popular shows would want to be paid accordingly.
Perhaps more urgently, the union also wants to block studios from using A.I. language programs to generate screenplays and stories, and from using material created by WGA writers to train those programs. (Although it’s likely a chatbot could already crank out a pretty convincing “Law & Order” script.)
The AMPTP instead said it would hold “annual meetings to discuss advancements in technology,” which is chilling rhetoric to human beings in any field powered by intellectual or creative work.
It will take more than clever picket-line signs to fend off A.I. (my favorite: “ChatGPT doesn’t have childhood trauma”). The strike is so high-stakes because, as the labor writer Hamilton Nolan explained this week in his How Things Work newsletter, “it is the first major union contract in which the use of A.I. is a serious point of contention.”
Every nightmare A.I. scenario in pop-culture was dreamed up by a human screenwriter. It would be ironic, but also great, if they ended up showing us how to save ourselves from the robots.
