Everyone knows George Washington had false teeth.
But I didn’t realize until a couple of weeks ago that Washington’s teeth were not, as history books always told us, made out of wood. Rather, evidence strongly suggests some if not most of the teeth in the first American president’s famed set of dentures were pulled from people who were enslaved at his Mount Vernon estate.
I haven’t been able to dislodge that grim piece of information from my brain, especially over Fourth of July weekend, when I dutifully streamed “Hamilton” on the Disney+ service, where Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster stage musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton made its much-anticipated TV debut for a viewing audience still largely stuck at home.
Since “Hamilton” premiered in 2015, it’s remained a hot (i.e. expensive) ticket, both on Broadway and as a touring production. That means the version now streaming — which was filmed in 2016 and features the original cast — is the first glimpse of “Hamilton” most people are getting outside of the soundtrack album.
Still, in just a few short years, that music has become culturally ubiquitous. Miranda’s “story of America then, told by America now,” famously pulls from hip-hop, rock, pop and soul music to dramatize a version of America’s origin story, casting predominantly actors of color in the roles of white founding fathers.
That includes Christopher Jackson in the role of Washington, one of the musical’s main characters along with Thomas Jefferson (Daveed Diggs), James Madison (Okieriete Onaodowan), Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Hamilton himself (Miranda). Jackson portrays Washington — the beloved leader who wins an unlikely revolution and then heroically relinquishes power — as thoughtful, shrewd and inspiring.
Surely he was all of those things. But still...the dentures. During the rousing second-act anthem “One Last Time,” a chorus of voices repeats the triumphant line “George Washington’s going home.” That home was a plantation tended by more than 300 slaves. And even though Washington was uncomfortable with the idea of slavery, he didn’t dislike it enough to emancipate any of his slaves until he died, and after he’d helped himself to quite a few of their teeth.
It’s interesting that at the moment “Hamilton” has reached its widest audience, Americans are engaged in a heated dialogue about the standards to which we should hold our historical figures if they’re going to continue being valorized with monuments, as namesakes for institutions and, in this case, as heroes in popular art.
It follows, then, that after a widening embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement and a deeper reckoning with our nation’s racism (historical and otherwise), “Hamilton’s” musical tribute to the “ten-dollar founding father” and the other “young, scrappy and hungry” men who led the American revolution lands a bit differently in 2020 than when it first emerged. It even lands differently now than it did five months ago, when I scored a “Hamilton” ticket and wrote about it here. (I’m pretty sure it was the last live event I attended before COVID-19.)
“Hamilton” was a cultural product of the later Barack Obama era, when its casting of nonwhite actors in the main roles felt like a triumphant gesture toward reclaiming the historical narrative in a diversifying country. When Donald Trump’s election exposed the mainstream idea of a post-racial America as sort of a liberal delusion, a work like “Hamilton” suddenly felt defiant and provocative.
The context has shifted yet again following the events of the past few months, which have made it difficult to watch “Hamilton” and forget that every character in the musical, regardless of which performer sings the role, was a white person who, at the very least, was complicit in the horror of slavery.
“Hamilton,” with supreme style and craft, asks viewers, to reflect on “who lives, who dies, who tells your story.” But how much does it matter who’s telling America’s story if the perspective is always the same?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.