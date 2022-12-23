Nearly two centuries after Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” became a literary phenomenon, a full count of its various adaptations is difficult to ballpark.
Wikipedia lists about 70 screen versions, including live action and animated films, TV productions and direct-to-video releases. This doesn’t include retellings in other media — such as theater or print — or “Christmas Carol”-themed episodes of existing television shows, so the real total is probably uncountable.
It’s no mystery why Dickens’ story remains such a cultural touchstone. Its spookiness, its redemptive character arc, its layers of seasonal nostalgia: everything in “A Christmas Carol” is timeless in the best possible way. (Even if its economic message about the role of individual generosity amidst systemic deprivation is somewhat less idealistic than people tend to remember.)
Naturally there is plenty of debate about which interpretation of the story is the best, which we can go ahead and settle right now: The greatest “Christmas Carol,” hands-down, is “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Have I seen every version? Of course not. But come on, some things are just obvious.
Decades after it was released to underwhelming box-office numbers in 1992, the film has gradually transformed from a forgotten franchise artifact to a sleeper cult hit to, finally, a rightly cherished generational classic. I don’t remember when “The Muppet Christmas Carol” joined “Home Alone” as a must-watch DVD at my parents’ house every Christmas, but I’m grateful it did.
Thirty years ago, the Muppets, to borrow a more contemporary phrase, understood the assignment. The casting is note-perfect: Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, Missy Piggy as his wife Emily, Statler and Waldorff as “Marley and Marley,” Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig (nailed it!), Bunson and Beaker as charity collectors, all delightful.
But even though most of its characters are played by felt puppets, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is remarkably faithful to Dickens’ work. And the Muppet slapstick, while plentiful, never dominates any scene or threatens to overwhelm the story. It takes the material seriously, finding real sentiment, real fright, real heartbreak and real joy in Dickens’ prose.
Its unexpected emotional depth is surely no coincidence. “The Muppet Christmas Carol” was the first Muppets project following creator Jim Henson’s sudden death in 1990.
His son, Brian Henson, the director, speaking with British newspaper The Independent for a feature on the movie’s 30th anniversary, said his team had intended to make a “Christmas Carol” parody in the usual madcap Muppets style, but as they got deeper into the project — and their own grief — most of the jokes fell away.
Befitting that seriousness, the film features perhaps the best Ebenezer Scrooge in any “Christmas Carol” adaptation: Michael Caine, who plays the part totally straight-faced. He’s said he approached the role as if he was acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company, rather than a lineup of comedic puppets.
The payoff is an unforgettable performance which, juxtaposed against the Muppets, magnifies a humanity rarely visible in other versions of Scrooge. There is tangible terror in his confrontations with the three Christmas ghosts, tangible remorse when he’s shown the consequences of his greed, tangible sadness as he contemplates the different life he could have lived.
This stuff is so absorbing that it’s sometimes easy to forget “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is also a musical that features several legitimately great songs, the best of which was cut from the original film. “When Love Is Gone,” restored for video releases, is sung as a duet between Scrooge and his one-time fiancee, Belle (Meredith Braun), mourning the future he exchanged for success in business.
Earlier in the movie, Kermit the Frog sings another song, nearly as lovely, called “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” as he’s closing up Scrooge’s money-lending business on Christmas Eve.
The calendar says we’ve actually got two more sleeps ‘til Christmas, which should give us more than enough time to revisit the greatest “Christmas Carol” ever made.
