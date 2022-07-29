By far the best action-movie subgenre is The Guy No One Can Kill.
It goes like this: There is a guy who is uniquely good at killing people, often because he was trained to do so by shadowy government, military or intelligence forces. He has accumulated legendary status and perhaps also an alias or imposing nickname that strikes terror within his field.
It’s likely this guy is haunted by all the killing he has done and is just trying to live a quiet life. There is a strong chance he possesses a heart of gold beneath his fearsome exterior, particularly toward pets or children. But every once in a while, some of the world’s most dangerous villains decide he needs to be eliminated in order to protect the incriminating information he is carrying.
These people set out to disprove The Guy No One Can Kill’s alleged invinciblity, disrupting his retirement and forcing him to retrieve the stack of cash, forged passport and handgun he’s hidden away should he ever need to “go rogue.” By the end, a whole lot of people will get killed, but our guy isn’t going to be one of them.
Popular examples of this type of story include the John Wick movies, the Jason Bourne franchise, obviously James Bond, all iterations of Jack Ryan and/or Reacher, Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” series and any Liam Neeson movie released in the past 15 years.
The latest entry in this genre is a big swing. Following a limited theatrical run, Netflix is now streaming “The Gray Man,” a thriller based on a series of novels by Mark Geany. Its title character is a CIA operative codenamed Sierra Six, part of a program to turn violent criminals into assets who will do the dirty work that more ethical agents won’t touch.
It’s boilerplate spy-novel stuff about clandestine activity and murderous mercenaries and a macguffin object everyone is trying to either obtain or destroy — in this case, a thumb drive containing Secrets that will expose something or other.
Brainless fun abounds, but the only unique thing about “The Gray Man” is its expensiveness. Netflix reportedly paid $200 million to produce the film, much of which no doubt lured the A-list cast that includes Ryan Gosling as Six, Chris Evans as the scenery-chewing and poorly mustached bad guy and Billy Bob Thornton as the mentor.
The rest was apparently spent on aerial shots of major international cities where the characters arrive for unclear reasons, chase each other around, have elaborately choreographed shootouts and then leave. One of those occurs in downtown Vienna (I think), where Six takes out legions of assailants while handcuffed to a park bench.
Directed by brothers and Marvel-movie vets Anthony and Joseph Russo, “The Gray Man” consists of several similarly outlandish action set pieces that the story doesn’t even remotely justify. There is a lengthy sequence of mid-air hand-to-hand combat amongst people who are parachuting from an airplane they have caused to crash, and a climactic standoff at a private mansion somewhere in Europe, which is basically what happens in at least five or six Bond movies.
This generic, interchangeable quality is curious, given the amount of money involved and Netflix’s stated intention to establish a franchise. And “The Gray Man” is not exactly a title that leaps off the home screen.
Releasing such a film in the heart of summer blockbuster season suggests a lot is at stake. Netflix has been hemorrhaging market value as competitors such as Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max more consistently drive the cultural discourse. The company has lost more than a million subscribers in the first half of 2022.
That number includes my household. After realizing we couldn’t remember the last thing we’d watched on Netflix, we dropped it about six months ago, reactivated it for “Stranger Things,” then dipped out again.
But not before submitting to the cookie-cutter silliness of “The Gray Man,” which is neither good enough to reverse Netflix’s fortunes, nor bad enough to tarnish its corner of the action-movie world, which thankfully, is just as unkillable as its heroes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.